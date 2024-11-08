Jensen Hughes Appoints Dominic Casserley as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make the world safe, secure and resilient, announced today that its board of directors appointed Dominic Casserley as its Executive Chair.

As Executive Chair, Casserley will work closely with the Jensen Hughes management team to reinforce the company's key priorities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dominic to our board," said Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes. "His extensive experience and strategic insight will be instrumental in supporting our company's continued growth."

Casserley's career began at McKinsey & Company (1983-2013), where he held influential leadership positions in various practices and positions across the globe. He served on the Shareholders Council of McKinsey from 1998 to 2013, and for five years oversaw the global finances of the company. In 2013, Casserley became the CEO of Willis, the global corporate insurance broker. He initiated and oversaw the merger with Towers Watson to create Willis Towers Watson, a $10 billion revenue company listed on NASDAQ. He served as President of Willis Towers Watson until December 2016. Casserley was also the Chairman of ERM, the environmental consulting firm, from 2019 to 2022. More recently, Casserley has served on multiple private equity portfolio company boards across various industries.

"I am honored to be taking on the position of Executive Chair at Jensen Hughes," said Casserley. "I look forward to working with the entire team to capitalize on growth opportunities and activate strategies that set the company up for continuing success."

Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm, is the lead investor in Jensen Hughes.

Gryphon Deal Partner Leigh Abramson and Operating Partner Scott Hearn said, "We are excited to partner with Dominic as Jensen Hughes moves forward. He will play a critical role as we continue our strategic growth plan and enable positive experiences for all our clients and employees."

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make our world safe, secure and resilient. Worldwide, Jensen Hughes is recognized most widely for its leadership in fire protection engineering – a legacy of responsibility the company has advanced with honor and pride since 1939. Jensen Hughes' commitment to safety, security and resilience extends to other critical competencies core to its purpose. These include accessibility consulting, risk and hazard analysis, process safety, forensic investigations, security risk, and emergency management as well as digital innovation across many of its services. Today, the Company has 1,700+ engineers, consultants, analysts and strategists who work from 90+ offices supporting clients in 100+ countries across all end markets.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Services and Solutions sectors. With approximately $9+ billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

