Jenzabar and Baker College to Discuss Data-Driven Analytics for Higher Education at EDUCAUSE 2019

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, will speak on October 15 at EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2019, which is set for October 14-17 at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Illinois. EDUCAUSE 2019 is the premier convening of IT professionals and technology providers across the diverse higher education landscape. In a featured presentation, Jenzabar and Baker College, Michigan's largest independent, not-for-profit college, will share insights and best practices on using data analytics and other higher education technologies to improve decision-making, institutional success, and student satisfaction.

Featured Presentation – Making Decisions With Confidence: Using Analytics for Strategic Insights

Who: Kim Shaheen , Director of Enterprise, Baker College ; Meghan Turjanica , Product Manager, Jenzabar

, Director of Enterprise, ; , Product Manager, Jenzabar When: 2:15 PM CT on Tuesday , October 15

, October 15 Where: McCormick Place W178b, Level 1

McCormick Place W178b, Level 1 What: Learn why Baker College is leveraging analytics to overcome challenges associated with decision-making processes across finance and other departments. This session will provide insight into practical analytics strategies and tools that higher education and technology professionals can use to spot trends, make accurate projections, and discover hidden opportunities based on data, not guesswork.

For more information, EDUCAUSE attendees can visit the Jenzabar booth (#1706) or visit jenzabar.com/educause2019 .

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower student's success and helps higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn .

