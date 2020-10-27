Jenzabar Gains Client Acquisition Momentum and Launches New Product Capabilities in Q3 2020

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced the results of its third quarter in 2020, which showed continued customer growth and focus on technology innovation. Jenzabar delivered significant enhancements to its product suite this quarter, including an upgrade to Jenzabar SONIS, an SIS designed for smaller and specialized institutions, as well as the launch of a new digital engagement channel, Jenzabar Chatbot.

The Design Institute of San Diego, the Prison University Project at Mount Tamalpais College, and the American University of Armenia selected Jenzabar SONIS as their student information system this quarter. Additionally, Unitech Training Academy, Crowder College, Morris College, Perry Technical Institute, and Zane State College selected or upgraded to Jenzabar One.

"Jenzabar listened to us and recommended a solution that fits our needs as a small university. With Jenzabar, we have a trusted, experienced partner who can grow with us as our needs change," said Ashot Ghazaryan, Vice President of Operations at the American University of Armenia. "We like that Jenzabar has plenty of experience with American institutions, and after speaking with the IT Director at the American University of Athens, we really became confident about moving forward with Jenzabar."

"Registration was a crucial reason for our cloud transition. If we have to go online again in the fall or spring semester, I couldn't risk not being able to fill seats because of VPN or server issues. Reduced enrollment and cuts in federal and state funding mean that I can't lose out on enrollment because of an outage," said Al Stadler, Vice President of Information Service – CIO at Crowder College. "Jenzabar has the latest and greatest security, which I can't afford, and tons of engineers if something goes wrong. We're hedging our bets by moving to the cloud with Jenzabar and it'll also be nice to basically have a backup DBA."

Focusing on Product Innovations That Drive Better Student Communications

In the third quarter, Jenzabar made significant enhancements to Jenzabar SONIS, a scalable student information system designed to support smaller and specialized institutions with modern functionality. The improvements enable colleges to reduce attrition and improve student engagement by incorporating more collaborative communication capabilities.

Jenzabar also launched its artificial intelligence-driven digital engagement channel, Jenzabar Chatbot, this quarter. Jenzabar Chatbot offers students a more convenient way to get information on demand through a self-service, mobile-friendly platform. Jenzabar Chatbot gives students anytime access to information and resources while freeing up time for staff to work on more complex student issues.

"From what we can tell, the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting and far-reaching impact on higher education institutions around the world. As a result, institutions must leverage technologies that can help them serve their students and deliver better experiences," said Ling Chai, President and CEO of Jenzabar. "The functionality within Jenzabar SONIS, Jenzabar Chatbot, as well as the rest of our solution suite, enables institutions to collaborate with students on more personal levels, which will help students and staff navigate this new, unprecedented college experience more seamlessly."

