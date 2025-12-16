Jeppesen ForeFlight Announces Three Executive Appointments to Drive Growth and Innovation

"I'm delighted to welcome Joe, Toya, and Richa to the Jeppesen ForeFlight executive team," said Brad Surak, CEO of Jeppesen ForeFlight. "Their exceptional leadership and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities, deliver world-class experiences to our customers, and foster a culture of innovation for our employees. These appointments propel us further into this exciting new chapter for our company, and I am confident they will help us achieve our strategic vision for the future."

Joe Ayers joins Jeppesen ForeFlight as CFO, bringing more than 15 years of finance and operational leadership experience in mission‑critical enterprise software. In this role, he will lead the company's financial strategy and operations to drive sustainable growth through financial discipline and strategic investment. Ayers previously served as EVP & CFO at Epicor Software, a vertical market ERP leader, where he led a global finance and operations team, architected the enterprise value creation plan, and helped accelerate organic and inorganic growth.

"Jeppesen ForeFlight's proven heritage and focus on investing and unlocking best-in-class AI use cases for the industry provides a unique opportunity to drive sustainable growth. I am eager to align our financial strategy with the company's mission to deliver precise, reliable, and groundbreaking solutions that meet the evolving needs of aviation," said Ayers.

Toya Del Valle oversees customer success, customer support, training & consulting, and value assurance teams as CCO of Jeppesen ForeFlight. Prior to joining Jeppesen ForeFlight, Del Valle was chief customer officer of Cornerstone OnDemand, a cloud-based talent management and learning software provider. She has also previously held senior leadership positions at US Airways and American Airlines in operations and human resources, including leading the integration of the human resources business for the merger of both entities.

"Safety, reliability, and trust are the foundation of our relationships with customers. I'm excited to work closely with our team to provide exceptional experiences and seamless, intuitive tools that not only enhance operational efficiency, but also help our customers navigate the complex aviation landscape with confidence," said Del Valle.

Richa Gupta, as chief people officer, will oversee all aspects of Jeppesen ForeFlight's global talent strategy and employee experience. Gupta brings 25 years of experience in leading HR functions in global companies of diverse industries to her new role. Gupta currently serves as chief human resources officer of CloudBees, an open and flexible enterprise DevOps solution. She also previously held several leadership roles including CHRO at G-P, CPO at Castlight Health, VP of Human Resources at PayPal, and VP of Human Resources at GE Digital.

"At Jeppesen ForeFlight, our people are at the heart of innovation and success. My mission is to cultivate a culture that embodies the pioneering spirit and commitment to transformation, empowering employees to build tools and solutions that redefine safer and more efficient aviation for future generations," said Gupta.

In addition to these new appointments, the executive leadership team reporting to CEO Brad Surak includes:

Chief Product Officer Tim Schuetze

Chief Transformation Officer Kale Booher

Chief Revenue Officer Stephen Newman

For more information on Jeppesen ForeFlight and its leadership team, please visit jeppesenforeflight.com .

About Jeppesen ForeFlight

Jeppesen ForeFlight is a leading provider of innovative aviation software solutions, serving the Commercial, Business, Military, and General Aviation sectors globally. Combining Jeppesen's 90-year legacy of accurate aeronautical data with ForeFlight's expertise in cutting-edge aviation technology, the company delivers an integrated suite of tools designed to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and sharpen decision-making. From the cockpit to the control center, Jeppesen ForeFlight empowers pilots, business fleets, airlines, and militaries with solutions that enable them to plan and execute their missions safely and efficiently. Jeppesen ForeFlight is paving the way for the future of aviation intelligence with a commitment to quality, precision, and forward-thinking innovation. For more information, visit jeppesenforeflight.com or follow Jeppesen ForeFlight on: LinkedIn Jeppesen ForeFlight | X @JeppForeFlight .

Jeppesen ForeFlight Contacts

Mark Zeller

Jeppesen ForeFlight Communications

[email protected] / jeppesenforeflight.com/news

SOURCE Jeppesen ForeFlight