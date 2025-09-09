Jeptha Creed Distillery Announces Third Annual Fall Harvest Festival 2025

Tickets Available Now for the October 4 Event

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeptha Creed Distillery announces the return of its highly anticipated Fall Harvest Festival, set for Saturday, October 4, 2025. This year's festival will feature a live performance from local CreatiVets artists, Joel Shewmake, Martin McDaniel, and Brooks Herring, on the scenic Jeptha Creed Distillery lawn. In addition to music, guests can enjoy a range of family-friendly activities, including a corn maze and fun autumnal attractions.

"Our Fall Harvest Festival has quickly become one of our favorite traditions. It's more than just a celebration of the season; it's about bringing our community together," said Autumn Nethery, Vice President of Operations at Jeptha Creed Distillery. "From live music to craft cocktails, we're proud to create an experience that reflects the spirit of Shelbyville."

Jeptha Creed invites guests to spend an afternoon immersed in the perfect blend of live music, community, and Jeptha Creed's award-winning craft spirits. Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to sample the distillery's signature spirits and cocktails. Local food trucks, including Four Moores, will offer a variety of delicious options.

Tickets are now available on the Jeptha Creed website. For more information, please visit https://jepthacreed.com/event/fall-harvest-festival-3/ .

About Jeptha Creed Distillery ( jepthacreed.com )

Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old-fashioned methods to meet today's demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.

Media Contact:

Sam O'Brien

[email protected]

Colangelo & Partners

SOURCE Jeptha Creed Distillery