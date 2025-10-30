Jeptha Creed Distillery Unveils The Fourth Edition of Red, White & Blue Bourbon

Shelbyville Craft Distillery honors annual Veterans Day release, supporting non-profit Paws of War

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeptha Creed, the Shelbyville, Kentucky craft distillery owned by a mother-daughter duo, Joyce and Autumn Nethery, proudly announces the release of its fourth batch of Red, White & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Developed to show appreciation for current and past military members, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organization Paws of War.

Jeptha Creed Red, White & Blue Bourbon Batch Four

Available starting November 8th, the Red, White & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the annual expression that Jeptha Creed began four years ago to honor the anniversary of the opening, which occurred on Veterans Day in 2016. Brilliant orange-brown amber in appearance, this whiskey offers a complex nose of red berry fruits, bread pudding, nutmeg, and clove. The palate is rich and buttery, unfolding layers of caramel, toasted nuts, dried fruit, toffee, and a hint of cinnamon. It concludes with a full, lingering finish of dried fruit, sweet oak, and warm baking spices.

"We're excited to unveil the fourth release of our Red, White & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon," says Joyce Nethery, Master Distiller and CEO of Jeptha Creed Distillery. "Our new partnership with Paws of War deepens our commitment to honoring Veterans, a cause close to our hearts, while celebrating the traditions that define our family and our distillery."

As a distillery dedicated to animal and community welfare, Jeptha Creed rescued and adopted four cats discovered on the property during construction. Known for taking their night shifts seriously to guard the barrels, the cats have become valued team members for visitors and distillers alike. They even gained popularity on social media.

Paws of War's mission is to alleviate the suffering of veterans, first responders, and their families, particularly those battling invisible wounds such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), by providing loyal service dogs that serve as both companions and catalysts for healing. The nonprofit also rescues and rehabilitates dogs and cats in need, offering them a second chance at life. Its work extends into war-torn regions, reuniting military personnel with the animals they bonded with during their service.

"Many of our heroes suffer from addiction, mental health issues and homelessness, and their furry friends often play a vital role in providing comfort and support to help alleviate PTSD symptoms," says Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. "We truly appreciate Jeptha Creed Distillery's support in furthering our mission to assist veterans in overcoming challenges while keeping their beloved pets safe and by their side."

In celebration of the release, Jeptha Creed Distillery will host a Veterans Day tribute to our troops with a color guard ceremony, guest speakers, bottle signings, light appetizers, and more on November 8th. For more information, visit https://jepthacreed.com/event/red-white-and-blue-bourbon-batch-4-release/.

The Red, White & Blue Batch four Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (SRP: $74.99) is available in the distillery gift shop, online spirit shop, and in select retail locations in 40 U.S. states. Find a store near you by visiting https://jepthacreed.com/where-to-buy

About Jeptha Creed Distillery ( https://jepthacreed.com )

Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today's demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.

About Paws of War ( https://www.pawsofwar.org/ )

Founded in 2014, Paws of War is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, first responders, and animals in need. The organization provides service dogs and companion animals at no cost to heroes who have sacrificed so much, helping them heal from visible and invisible wounds. Paws of War also rescues dogs and cats from war zones, disaster areas, and shelters, often reuniting them with the service members who saved them. To date, the organization has placed hundreds of service dogs, rescued over 450 animals, and engaged nearly a thousand volunteers nationwide—Helping Both Ends Of The Leash.

Media Contact:

Sam O'Brien

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Jeptha Creed Distillery