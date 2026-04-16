JERA Americas Supports Six Houston Nonprofits During Annual Powered by Purpose Volunteer Event

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From classrooms and libraries, to animal shelters and supporting members of the U.S. military, JERA Americas employees fanned out across Houston on Wednesday for the company's annual spring volunteer event, Powered by Purpose. The company partnered with six local nonprofit organizations to deliver hands-on service projects across the region.

The companywide volunteer day engaged employees in a wide range of activities, including assembling therapeutic play kits and care packages, sorting professional clothing donations, supporting animal rescues and preparing educational materials. Volunteer opportunities were designed by each nonprofit partner and offered flexible schedules and locations, allowing employees to serve where their efforts were needed most.

"By partnering with local nonprofit organizations, we're able to make a meaningful impact in our communities while bringing our teams together around a shared purpose," said Cindy Garcia, chief human resources officer at JERA Americas. "These experiences strengthen our culture and reinforce the values that guide how we work and serve."

Nonprofit partners for the 2026 Powered by Purpose Spring volunteer event included:

Children's Museum Houston, where employees assisted floor staff, assembled materials and helped prepare conference spaces.

Dress for Success Houston, supporting women's economic independence by sorting and organizing professional clothing donations.

Houston Public Library, where volunteers boxed and sorted materials and prepared incentives and books for the Summer Reading Program.

Houston Humane Society, assisting with dog walking, cat interaction and pet pantry support.

Project Sunshine, assembling therapeutic activity kits for children with medical needs.

United Services Organizations (USO), creating care packages with snacks, toiletries and essential items for U.S. military service members. Employees also participated in an officewide snack donation drive in support of the organization.

Powered by Purpose reflects JERA Americas' ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and community engagement, providing employees with opportunities to give back while strengthening connections across the company.

In addition to organized volunteer events, JERA Americas provides employees with two days of paid time off each year to volunteer with organizations of their choice. The company also plans to host a Powered by Purpose volunteer event later this fall.

Through initiatives like Powered by Purpose, JERA Americas continues to invest in its communities while fostering collaboration and connection across the organization.

ABOUT JERA AMERICAS

JERA Americas is a large-scale power generation company providing sustainable, affordable and stable energy across the United States. The company is a leader in lower-carbon fuels projects, including LNG, clean hydrogen and ammonia for U.S. and global markets. Headquartered in Houston, JERA Americas is the U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo-based JERA (Japan's Energy for a New Era), which produces about 30% of Japan's electricity. JERA is one of the world's largest energy providers and LNG buyers.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mathlouthi

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE JERA Americas, Inc