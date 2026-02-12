JERA Announces Close of Haynesville Shale Gas Asset in Louisiana

Key Milestone in Expanded Commitment Across Louisiana

TOKYO and HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JERA Co. Inc., a global energy leader and Japan's largest power generation company, today announced that through its subsidiary JERA Americas Inc., it has closed on its previously announced agreement with Williams and GEP Haynesville II, LLC to acquire 100% of their respective interests in the South Mansfield upstream asset located in the Haynesville Shale basin in western Louisiana.

The transaction, referred to as the Haynesville Acquisition, further expands JERA's investment footprint across Louisiana, which spans natural gas, LNG, renewables, advanced fuels, and carbon reduction technologies. Collectively, these investments represent billions of dollars in capital deployment to support job creation, expand local tax bases, and stimulate long‑term economic activity.

Key Louisiana projects include:

Blue Point low‑carbon ammonia project in Ascension Parish, one of the world's largest planned facilities of its kind. Developed in partnership with CF Industries and Mitsui & Co., Blue Point is designed to produce approximately 1.4 million tons of ammonia annually using natural gas as feedstock while incorporating carbon capture and storage technology.

in Ascension Parish, one of the world's largest planned facilities of its kind. Developed in partnership with CF Industries and Mitsui & Co., Blue Point is designed to produce approximately 1.4 million tons of ammonia annually using natural gas as feedstock while incorporating carbon capture and storage technology. Oxbow Solar Farm , a 300‑megawatt renewable project in Pointe Coupee Parish. The largest solar installation in Louisiana, the project has supported approximately 400 construction jobs over two years and continues to generate long‑term economic benefits for the local community.

, a 300‑megawatt renewable project in Pointe Coupee Parish. The largest solar installation in Louisiana, the project has supported approximately 400 construction jobs over two years and continues to generate long‑term economic benefits for the local community. LNG offtake agreements , including 1.2 million tons per annum from Cameron LNG and contracts for up to an additional 3 million tons per annum of future LNG offtake from Louisiana.

, including 1.2 million tons per annum from Cameron LNG and contracts for up to an additional 3 million tons per annum of future LNG offtake from Louisiana. Carbon capture innovation, supported through JERA Ventures, JERA's venture capital arm, which has partnered with Newlab New Orleans to support the development and commercialization of next‑generation carbon capture technologies targeting emissions from gas‑fired power generation.

"Louisiana is a strategic priority for JERA, and the Haynesville Acquisition — in addition to our other commitments across the state — and underscores our intention to be a long-term partner in Louisiana's energy economy," said John O'Brien, chief executive officer of JERA Americas. "We will approach Haynesville with the highest commitment to safety, operational excellence, and respect for the communities where we work, and we look forward to building lasting relationships as we continue expanding our presence here."

O'Brien continued, "Our growing portfolio demonstrates a long‑term commitment to investing in the state, supporting communities, and strengthening a reliable, more sustainable energy system."

As announced on October 23, 2025, the Haynesville Acquisition included an upfront investment of $1.5 billion, through which JERA Americas acquired full ownership of the South Mansfield upstream asset from Williams Upstream Holdings and GeoSouthern Energy Corp. The project benefits from proximity to Gulf Coast infrastructure and existing pipeline access, and development plans include capturing and sequestering associated carbon dioxide from production, aligning with JERA's lower‑carbon strategy.

About JERA Americas

JERA Americas is a large-scale power generation company that provides sustainable, affordable, and stable energy across the United States. We are a leader in lower-carbon fuels projects, including LNG, clean hydrogen, and ammonia for the U.S. and global markets. Headquartered in Houston, JERA Americas is the U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo-based JERA (Japan's Energy for a New Era) which provides about 30 percent of Japan's electricity. JERA is one of the largest energy providers and LNG buyers in the world. Read more at jeraamericas.com .

SOURCE JERA Americas, Inc