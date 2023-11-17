Jereh Enviro Releases Complete Equipment at Li-ion Battery Recycling High-End Equipment Forum

News provided by

Jereh Group

17 Nov, 2023, 07:50 ET

YANTAI, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jereh Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jereh Enviro" or the company), a leading global environment management company, released its newly developed Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Complete Equipment at Li-ion Battery Recycling High-End Equipment Forum, co-hosted by China Association of Machinery Industry for Environmental Protection, Jereh Enviro and Shanghai Metals Market.

Continue Reading
Li-ion Battery Recycling High-End Equipment Forum
Li-ion Battery Recycling High-End Equipment Forum

During the event, Jereh Enviro signed cooperation agreements with Ukrenego, Shinwoo, etc. and reached extensive cooperation in the construction of lithium-ion battery recycling project and other fields.

With demand for lithium-ion battery continuous to grow, it is essential to establish a secondary use of metal materials recycled from end-of-use batteries for new battery manufacturing. According to Global Forecast to 2031, lithium-ion battery recycling market is projected to witness a significant growth, reaching USD 35.1 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.6% during period.

Despite the huge market potential, most countries are still at an early stage of battery recycling development. The challenges associated with the industry including lack of regulation, safety and environmental sustainability become a vital concern of efficient recycling.

The Jereh Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Complete Equipment, targeting the issues of existing technologies, offers a safer, more efficient and eco-friendly solution. By innovating process route, the equipment adopts the combination design of precise dismantling and screening to improve the recovery rate and purity to 98%. In the crushing section, it breaks the restriction to realize the electrified crushing of the batteries. The "multi-seal" crushing system and inert gas protection system guarantee a safe process. Together with the tail gas treatment technology, the equipment ensures no leakage of dust or gas in the production line.

With nearly twenty years of experience in manufacturing environmental protection equipment for oil and gas fields, Jereh Enviro has been in a leading position in oil sludge treatment standard as well as technologies. The industry possesses higher safe and entry standards. By replicating mature oilfield experience, Jereh Enviro brings a more advanced technologies to minimizing safety risk. Additionally, the company has the ability of product certification in various countries, and the customized equipment can meet different national regulations and policies.

After the event, one of the lithium-ion battery recycling complete equipment, which is customized with "low temperature volatilization + electrolyte cryogenic recovery", will be delivered to Australia to assist efficient recycling.

SOURCE Jereh Group

Also from this source

ICBR 2023 : Jereh propose des orientations sur le recyclage des batteries lithium-ion

ICBR 2023 : Jereh propose des orientations sur le recyclage des batteries lithium-ion

Jereh Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd (« Jereh Enviro » ou « l'entreprise »), un fournisseur de technologies innovantes de protection de ...

Jereh Announces Successful Completion of Rigorous Field Trial of its Electric Fracturing Unit

Jereh announces the successful completion of a rigorous field trial of its IntelliFrac - electric fracturing unit. This cutting-edge hydraulic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.