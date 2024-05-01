Jeremiah's Italian Ice Introduces Limited-Time NERDS® Gelatis Just in Time for Summer

The Candy Shoppe-themed treats include three sweet and tangy Flavorites featuring NERDS®

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice , the fastest-growing Italian Ice-based frozen dessert brand, is bringing the summer fun with their latest announcement. The brand is teaming up with NERDS® to deliver three delicious limited-time Flavorites: Cotton Candy Crunch, The Blue Razz, and Citrus Crunch, available through June 30 or while supplies last. Along with the limited release comes the news that the brand is permanently adding Rainbow NERDS® to their Layer-Ins menu.

Jeremiah's Candy Shoppe Flavorites

"We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Nerds to bring these sweet treats to life," said Erin Buono, director of research and development for Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "At Jeremiah's Italian Ice, we're always looking to find exciting new flavor experiences for our guests, and Nerds really hit the mark when it comes to both flavor and texture – making it a perfect choice for our Layer-Ins, which provide delicious variety in each bite."

The three new NERDS® Flavorites are layered with crunchy, vibrant Rainbow Nerds that pack big flavor throughout each Gelati, alongside Jeremiah's signature smooth Soft Ice Cream and fruity Italian Ice:

Cotton Candy Crunch : Cotton Candy Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream and Rainbow Nerds Layer-Ins

: Cotton Candy Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream and Rainbow Nerds Layer-Ins The Blue Razz : Blue Razz Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream and Rainbow Nerds Layer-Ins

: Blue Razz Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream and Rainbow Nerds Layer-Ins Citrus Crunch: Orange Smash Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream and Rainbow Nerds Layer-Ins

"Nerds is the perfect partner for Jeremiah's Italian Ice because we stand for the same values: spreading joy and fun with every bite," shares Jeremy Litwack, founder and chairman of the board for Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Our Candy Shoppe Flavorites embody the essence of playfulness and bold flavor that we strive for each of our guests to experience in our stores. They're the perfect kick-off to summer, and the perfect treats to beat the summer heat."

This limited-time offering underscores the company's commitment to innovation in its frozen treats, marrying a variety of textures and flavors to provide the most flavorful experience to its guests. Alongside exciting bites of flavor with Layer-Ins and flavors to satisfy every palette, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has also developed its signature smooth Soft Ice Cream and Italian Ice to deliver the perfect texture in every treat.

To learn more about Jeremiah's Italian Ice, visit jeremiahsice.com or follow updates on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn . To find a location near you to enjoy these limited-time treats, visit jeremiahsice.com/locations/ .

ABOUT JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 130+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in food service to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunities, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/ .

