Jeremiah's Italian Ice Launches Tadpole Mini Size

The new size is the latest addition to the new Cup Family lineup

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice, the premiere frozen dessert brand, is introducing a new treat size to suit any budget or appetite with the addition of the Tadpole Mini. Families, friends and all Jeremiah's fans can now order their favorite signature Jeremiah's Ice, Jelatis, Soft Ice Cream, and Flavorites in a size that packs all the sweet fun and flavor at an exceptional value. With Tadpole Mini pricing starting at just $3.09, guests that come in as a group or family can purchase four for around $12-$14. The new value treat is a reflection of Jeremiah's Italian Ice's dedication to providing great value with their one-of-a-kind creations.

"We're excited to offer our guests another size option that caters to their individual preferences. The introduction of the Tadpole Mini allows us to provide a perfectly portioned treat for everyone," said Michael Keller, CEO of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "This new addition ensures that you can still experience the big, bold flavors that make our frozen treats so special."

Jeremiah's Tadpole Mini treats are sized just right for a sweet snack, budget bite, a cheat treat, or when guests just need a little sweet relief in their day.

As Jeremiah's grows its footprint, they are also growing their menu options. The Tadpole Mini is the newest addition to their menu that focuses on guest options and customization from flavors to sizes.

"As we continue to grow our locations, we're thrilled to offer our guests more menu options," said Keller. "Expanding our menu with new size options allows us to better meet the diverse preferences of our customers, ensuring that there's something for everyone to enjoy, no matter their appetite or occasion."

The Tadpole Mini size will be offered at all Jeremiah's locations and pricing will vary by market price. We invite everyone to come in and try this new addition, perfect for any time of day.

ABOUT JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 160+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in food service to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/.

