Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz and Special Guests, Pretty Ricky Join the Ultimate Celebration

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The moment fans have been eagerly anticipating has finally arrived. After two decades, one of the most iconic R&B groups, B2K, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary, officially reunite for the "Boys 4 Life" Tour. The tour also marks more than 20 years since B2K and Bow Wow, who is co-headling, first shared the stage during 2002's Scream Tour II, a pivotal cultural milestone that helped define a generation. Powered by Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the 28-city tour kicks off Thursday, February 12, in Columbia, SC, and wraps Sunday, April 19, in Hampton, VA.

Additional performances by other sensational artists—including Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz and special guests Pretty Ricky —promise an unforgettable celebration of music, and nostalgia—a true return to where it started.

Before general market sales begin, Local, Venue, and Promoter presales start Thursday, November 20, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time using the code BPC. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 21 at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here .

The buzz ignited earlier this year when B2K surprised fans with an explosive reunion moment at the 2025 BET Awards, instantly setting social media ablaze. The viral clip captured Omarion, Raz-B, J-Boog, and Lil Fizz back on stage together, reminding the world why their chemistry, music, and movement defined an era. Their return is a moment that will be etched in history.

"There was a certain level of authenticity that we all had. So in a way, we're completing it," Omarion teases in a now-viral Instagram clip, fueling excitement for what fans can expect from this long-awaited reunion.

With four Billboard Top 10 singles, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and sold-out tours worldwide, B2K remains one of the most influential R&B groups. Known for hits like "Bump, Bump, Bump," "Gots Ta Be," "Uh Huh," and "Why I Love You," the group not only dominated the charts but also redefined performance, fashion, and fan culture for a generation of young music lovers, earning BET Awards, Billboard nominations, and millions of devoted fans worldwide. The "Boys 4 Life" title pays homage to that brotherhood and the timeless influence of Black music on global pop culture.

Co-headling is multi-platinum recording artist, actor, and entrepreneur Bow Wow, celebrating his 25th anniversary as one of hip-hop's longest-standing stars. With over 10 million albums sold, seven No. 1 hits, and major film credits from Like Mike to Lottery Ticket, Bow Wow helped redefine youth stardom in hip-hop and opened doors for an entire generation of young male artists. His crossover anthems—"Like You," "Let Me Hold You," and "Shortie Like Mine"—cemented his place as a cultural force, and earlier this year at the Breezy Bowl, Chris Brown brought him onstage and credited him with starting the modern era of popular music, a powerful acknowledgment of his lasting influence. Fresh off co-headlining BPC's successful Millennium Tour 2025, Bow Wow's impact and star power remain unmatched.

"With my 25-year anniversary in the music industry, I'm excited to finally bring this tour to life and give the fans what they've been waiting for" states Bow Wow.

Both B2K and Bow Wow will release new albums in February in support of the tour via BPC Music Group, the award winning Live Music companies new record label arm, marking their official return to recording and performing at full scale.

Now, the "Boys 4 Life" Tour expands that nostalgia to new heights. Fans can expect high-energy performances, unforgettable collaborations, and the return of the soundtrack that shaped their lives. From Jeremih's smooth R&B anthems to the infectious club hits of Pretty Ricky who is enjoying their 20-year anniversary, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, and Dem Franchize Boyz, the lineup brings together every facet of the era under one roof.

The "Boys 4 Life" Tour will hit major cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn.

"Boys 4 Life Tour" Dates:

Thursday, February 12 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena Friday, February 13 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Saturday, February 14 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC Friday, February 20 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center Saturday, February 21 Memphis, TN FedExForum Sunday, February 22 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena Thursday, March 5 Chicago, IL United Center Friday, March 6 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Saturday, March 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Sunday, March 8 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena Thursday, March 12 Houston, TX Toyota Center Friday, March 13 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Saturday, March 14 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena Friday, March 20 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Saturday, March 21 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, March 22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum Friday, March 27 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center Saturday, March 28 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Sunday, March 29 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena Thursday, April 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Friday, April 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Saturday, April 4 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center Sunday, April 5 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Saturday, April 11 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena Sunday, April 12 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena Friday, April 17 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center Saturday, April 18 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum Sunday, April 19 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, achieving remarkable milestones and leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the BPC ranks at an impressive #39, highlighting the collective's significant presence and influence in the industry. Additionally, their recognition as the #3 Pollstar Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers underscores their specialization and expertise in curating urban music experiences. Recently added to the 2025 Essence Power List, the BPC has also been featured three times on the Billboard Power Players List, further attesting to its exceptional leadership and contributions to the music business. The CEO of BPC has been named to the inaugural Billboard Live Music Power Player List. The BPC is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com .

ABOUT B2K

B2K is an American R&B boy band that rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their smooth vocals, infectious dance routines, and charismatic appeal. Formed in Los Angeles, the group "Omarion, Lil' Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B" quickly became a defining act of their era. Their self-titled debut album B2K (2002) and its follow-up Pandemonium! (2002) produced multiple hit singles, including "Bump, Bump, Bump," "Uh Huh," "Why I Love You," and "Girlfriend," helping to shape the soundtrack of a generation. Their breakout success earned them major industry recognition, including the BET Award for Best Group, the Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Single Group, Band or Duo for "Bump, Bump, Bump," and the Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Album Group, Band or Duo for Pandemonium!. They also received multiple nominations from Teen Choice Awards, MTV, and international award bodies, underscoring their influence and widespread popularity. Beyond their chart dominance, B2K starred in the iconic 2004 dance film You Got Served, further cementing their legacy in pop culture and inspiring a generation of dancers and performers. Known for blending polished R&B melodies with high-energy choreography, the group remains a nostalgic and influential fixture in modern R&B, celebrated for their contribution to the resurgence of boy bands and the early-2000s sound. The group is set to reunite in spring 2026, bringing all four original members together for a landmark 25-year anniversary celebration. The upcoming Boys 4 Life Tour will revisit their biggest hits while also giving fans long-requested deep cuts and catalog favorites. With Y2K nostalgia thriving and a new era of fans discovering their music, the group emphasized that this reunion is "for the fans" and poised to be one of the most anticipated R&B comebacks of the decade.

ABOUT BOW WOW

With over 25 years in entertainment, Shad Moss—professionally known as Bow Wow—has built an iconic career as a rapper, actor, host, and cultural trendsetter. Discovered by Snoop Dogg at age five and featured on Doggystyle, Bow Wow's breakthrough came in 2000 with his platinum-selling debut album Beware of Dog, produced by Jermaine Dupri. He became the youngest solo rapper to hit No. 1, has sold over 10 million albums, and has released seven No. 1 singles. Bow Wow helped launch the legendary Scream Tour, selling out venues, including Madison Square Garden, multiple times. His film credits include Like Mike, Roll Bounce, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and Madea's Big Happy Family. On television, he's starred in Entourage, CSI: Cyber, and famously hosted BET's 106 & Park, earning the nickname "Mr. 106 & Park." He continues to thrive in both music and television. He executive produced and starred in Growing Up Hip Hop, and competed on The Masked Singer, later hosting the show's official podcast. He reprised his role as Twinkie in Fast 9 and won a Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Tour following two arena runs on the Millennium Tour. Fresh off co-headlining the Millennium Tour 2025 and the success of his chart-topping single "Use Me" featuring Chris Brown, Bow Wow continues to show that his influence is as strong as ever. "I feel like I'm just getting started." Fans can expect major announcements soon, with new film, TV, and music projects slated for 2026.

