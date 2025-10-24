NEW EDITION, BOYZ II MEN & TONI BRAXTON JOIN FORCES FOR "THE NEW EDITION WAY TOUR"

The tour kicks off Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Oakland Arena in California and will span 30 cities across North America, including major stops in New Edition's hometown of Boston,Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York, before concluding on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This landmark event celebrates music, legacy, and connection—offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience these legendary artists performing together in one dynamic 360° view, delivering an up-close and immersive concert experience like never before.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time through Ticketmaster.com and participating venue box offices.

Presale Schedule:

American Express Presale: Monday, October 27

New Edition Presale (Password: WAYTOUR26): Tuesday, October 28

Spotify Presale (Password: NE4LIFE): Wednesday, October 29

BPC (Password: BPC), Boyz II Men (Password: BIIMBLVD), and Venue Presales: Thursday, October 30

All presales begin at 10:00 AM local time and conclude on Thursday, October 30, at 11:59 PM.

The tour's name, The New Edition Way, pays tribute to the group's historic recognition by their beloved hometown, the city of Boston, where a street was recently renamed New Edition Way in honor of their profound cultural and musical impact. This distinction cements their legacy as pioneers who transformed R&B, birthed superstars, and built a blueprint for generations to follow.

New Edition stands as the ultimate supergroup—enduring the test of time, weathering every era together, and paving the way for the modern boy band phenomenon that inspired groups like New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, and the K Pop phenomenon. Beyond their own legacy, New Edition's structure encompasses a wave of groundbreaking acts that each remain legends of contemporary music to this day. Their iconic career gave rise to:

Bobby Brown , known as the "Bad Boy of R&B," achieved superstardom with hits like "My Prerogative" and "Every Little Step," both of which were chart-toppers that contributed to the diamond status success of his Don't Be Cruel album, which sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

, whose solo debut delivered the #1 hit and showcased his signature smooth vocals. Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) —the trailblazing trio of Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe—whose fusion of R&B and hip-hop produced the classic "Poison," a #3 Billboard Hot 100 hit and defining anthem of the Hip-Hop smooth out era.

—the trailblazing trio of Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe—whose fusion of R&B and hip-hop produced the classic a #3 Billboard Hot 100 hit and defining anthem of the Hip-Hop smooth out era. Johnny Gill, who joined New Edition after already establishing himself as a powerhouse solo artist. His chart-topper hits include "My, My, My" and "Rub You the Right Way."

Collectively, the members of New Edition have amassed multiple #1 singles, American Music, and Soul Train Awards, and over 50 million albums sold—solidifying their position as one of the most influential groups in music history.

The tour also marks the first time that New Edition and Boyz II Men, two groups forever linked through Michael Bivins' discovery of Boyz II Men, will share the stage.

With four Grammy Awards and timeless hits like "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," and "One Sweet Day"(their record-breaking collaboration with Mariah Carey), Boyz II Men redefined vocal harmony for the world. Their emotional performances continue to transcend generations and genres.

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning icon Toni Braxton adds another layer of excellence to the lineup. With her sultry tone and hits such as "Un-Break My Heart," "Breathe Again," and "You're Makin' Me High," Braxton remains one of the most distinctive and successful artists in contemporary R&B, selling over 70 million records worldwide.

Together, these artists have sold nearly 200 million albums, earned dozens of major music awards, and built legacies that continue to shape pop and R&B culture across the globe.

"You're seeing artists who've shaped the culture come together to celebrate music that continues to stand the test of time," says Gary Guidry, CEO of the Black Promoters Collective.

"This tour represents the spirit of collaboration, excellence, and respect for pristine artistry," adds Shelby Joyner, President of BPC.

About New Edition

Supergroup New Edition is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time, redefining pop and soul with their signature harmonies, choreography, and timeless hits. Formed in Boston, the group— Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill—has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, including solo projects, and delivered chart-topping classics like "Candy Girl," "Cool It Now," "Mr. Telephone Man," "If It Isn't Love," "Can You Stand the Rain," and "Hit Me Off." The group scored multiple No. 1 singles on the R&B charts and Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Over their storied career, New Edition has won American Music Awards, multiple Soul Train Awards—including the Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award, a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into both the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame and the National R&B Hall of Fame. Their star continues to shine with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, an award-winning Las Vegas residency, and induction into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Their enduring legacy was further immortalized in BET's record-breaking The New Edition Story, a celebrated biopic honoring their four-decade journey of brotherhood and musical excellence.

About Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men redefined R&B with timeless harmonies and classic ballads that continue to captivate audiences across generations. They are the best-selling R&B group of all time, with over 64 million albums sold worldwide and global hits that include "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "One Sweet Day," and "Motownphilly." The trio's long list of accolades includes four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and a MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, in addition to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed Las Vegas residency at The Mirage. Most recently, Boyz II Men appeared in ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday, recreated the viral Chili's jingle, and performed the national anthem for both the NFL and F1. The trio continues to tour globally while actively developing a biopic and documentary. boyziimen.com

About Toni Braxton

As one of the best-selling female artists of all time, Toni Braxton has logged an estimable number of career-defining moments. Her 1993 breakthrough, the self-titled debut album, is now eight times platinum. The project also garnered the singer the first three of her seven Grammy Awards, and she went on to reach the top of the Billboard Charts with two #1 and six Top 10 hits. The icon just completed a highly lauded Las Vegas residency with Cedric The Entertainer, Love & Laughter, and recently returned to TV with the 2nd season of "The Braxtons." Additionally, the multihyphenate talent has left her imprint on other notable ventures, including an all-encompassing production deal with the Lifetime and A+E network, where she will star and executive produce the forthcoming feature, He Wasn't Man Enough, inspired by her 2000 hit song of the same name.

