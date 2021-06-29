JEREMY ANSPACH'S NEW BOOK REVEALS THE "BLIND SPOTS" THAT HAVE PREVENTED AUTO DEALERS FROM CONNECTING TO TODAY'S CAR BUYERS

ATLANTA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many years, auto dealers have operated under the same playbook but have been expecting different results that are necessary to adapt to a changing market. In most cases, they simply can't see today's innovative marketing strategies that help connect them to today's car shopper. These are exactly the solutions PureCars CEO, Jeremy Anspach addresses in his new book, "Blind Spots: A Guide To Eliminating Today's Automotive Digital Media Waste".

Available at Amazon.com, "Blind Spots" is a fact-based guidebook for automotive retailers, providing proven, easily executable solutions that help them reduce their ad costs per sale and repair order (RO), increase market share, boost their profitability and gain a powerful advantage over their competition.

Reducing advertising waste is a key element to boosting dealership profitability. It is estimated that the automotive industry will spend approximately $13.4 billion(1) on digital advertising, and nearly 40% of that expenditure will be ineffective(2) due to the wrong strategy, bad data, or both. "Blind Spots" shows how today's advanced advertising data and technology can help dealers follow and capture demand by identifying which vehicles they should be aggressively marketing, which target markets they should be marketing to, and which media channels will be most effective in reaching those markets -- all with the goal of optimizing to the lowest cost per sale and RO.

According to Rhett Ricart, 2020 NADA Chairman and CEO of Ricart Automotive, who writes in the foreword, "This book should be required reading at every dealership. It should be read by every general manager, marketing person professional, director of digital operations, and on and on down the line. The landscape has changed forever, and we have to change with it. Let this book serve as your guidebook to navigating that change."

In "Blind Spots", Anspach takes the reader through an important journey that thousands of automotive professionals are navigating through – the true digital revolution currently taking place within the automotive industry. Born and raised in Detroit, MI, Anspach touches on his early childhood dreams of working in automotive, his grandmother who worked on the assembly line at Ford, and his earliest tech startups that springboarded his career into digital merchandising and advertising for automotive. Along the way, Anspach developed a keen understanding, through experience and innovation, of the complexities and nuances of the internet's influence on the automotive industry.

"Today's automotive industry is continuously focused on the premise that margin compression is increasing," said Anspach. "I'm reminded of this in every conversation I have, and it's a significant reason why I decided to write this book -- to give dealers a game plan for how to eliminate the waste while also focusing on selling more cars, parts and service."

The book takes a deep dive into all the different types of blind spots today's professionals are still struggling with, the difference between data and information, as well as effective cost per sale strategies. The book also helps readers pursue the right audience for vehicle sales, optimize the customer experience, and discusses ways to sell inventory quickly and profitably through value-based intelligence. Along the way, Anspach provides real life ground-level perspectives from trusted automotive professionals who have benefitted from many of these digital strategies.

As Anspach eloquently relays in his new book: "It's time for dealerships to open their eyes to marketing blind spots – and embrace innovative twenty-first-century strategies before it's too late. The rise of digital marketing has forever changed how dealers interact with consumers – and understanding how to use these new cyber-selling tactics is critical for dealers who want to combat shrinking margins and new industry disruptors."

Proceeds from the book sale profits will go to charity. To purchase a copy of the book visit Amazon.com.

About PureCars

PureCars is dedicated to helping dealers and the automotive industry thrive with its advanced martech, advertising insights and portfolio management platform. Only PureCars has PURE™ Intelligence, giving dealers and automotive marketers a competitive edge with information that is PURE: Proven, Understandable, Relevant and Essential. PureCars' industry-leading tech leverages data and insights to make smarter media buys that result in lower ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Since its founding in 2007, PureCars has achieved great success by combining martech with digital merchandising and market analytics tools to provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. PureCars is a certified digital provider for 15 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serves 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.

1: https://www.statista.com/statistics/243603/projected-online-ad-expenditure-of-the-us-automotive-industry/

2: https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/340946/data-estimates-40-of-all-media-spend-is-wasted-.html

SOURCE PureCars

Related Links

http://www.purecars.com

