Jeremy Ausmus Wins PGT® $1,000,000 Championship
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy Ausmus, the 2024 PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) Player of the Year, capped off his extraordinary season by capturing the PGT $1,000,000 Championship title, earning an impressive $500,000 first-place prize.
Ausmus entered the event as the 2024 PGT Player of the Year, a title that capped off a season of consistent excellence across the world's toughest poker tournaments. Ausmus finished the PGT regular season with 2,966 points from 26 cashes. Entering the season-ending event, Ausmus had won $5,991,016 in prize money from PGT-qualifying events. His performance in the $1,000,000 Championship underscored his dominance and served as a fitting conclusion to his outstanding year on the felt.
The PGT $1,000,000 Championship, held at the PokerGO® Studio in Las Vegas, brought together 40 of the top-ranked players from the tour's leaderboard and a select group of 10 Dream Seat winners. Ausmus entered the final table as the shortest stack with six players remaining. He found himself as a towering chip leader during three-handed play and never looked back from there. On the final hand, Ausmus correctly picked off a bold all-in river bluff from Nick Schulman to secure first-place honors.
PGT $1,000,000 Championship Payouts
1st: Jeremy Ausmus - $500,000
2nd: Nick Schulman - $200,000
3rd: Calvin Anderson - $120,000
4th: Dylan Weisman - $80,000
5th: Chris Hunichen - $60,000
6th: Jim Collopy - $40,000
The 2025 PGT season begins on January 20 with the opening event of the PGT Kickoff series. The PGT Kickoff series features five tournaments. The first four have $5,300 buy-ins and the final event is a $10,500 buy-in. Each tournament as part of the PGT Kickoff series offers double PGT leaderboard points.
