Jeremy Douglas, Director of Client Engagement at Catapult PR, Named a Finalist in ColoradoBiz 2020 GenXYZ Awards

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a narrative-driven public relations agency for B2B tech companies, today announced Jeremy Douglas, director of client engagement at Catapult PR, was named a finalist in the ColoradoBiz 2020 GenXYZ awards. Finalists were selected from hundreds of nominations. The GenXYZ awards celebrate the best and brightest young professionals in Colorado who also represent the future of Colorado's business community.

"It is an honor to be recognized and I appreciate the opportunity to serve the vibrant and growing Colorado business community," said Jeremy Douglas. "This acknowledgment doesn't belong to me alone, however. My family, friends and colleagues do a lot to support my professional career in public relations and my work with nonprofit organizations. I wouldn't have made it very far without them."

Douglas joined Catapult - a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies - in 2010. At Catapult, he takes on one of the agency's largest leadership roles and is responsible for directing strategic development across client accounts. Douglas leads with an action-oriented media relations and content marketing approach and a strategic focus on furthering a client's story and thought leadership position. In addition to Catapult, Douglas is a board member for Mending Faces ( http://www.mendingfaces.org/ ), a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization that performs medical missions for underserved children born with facial deformities around the world.

"Jeremy is an exemplary leader and example to the Catapult team," said Guy Murrel, co-founder and principal at Catapult. "He provides the highest level of service to our clients through a powerful combination of strategic guidance for market leadership and execution of the day-to-day work required for client success. Jeremy is not only an incredibly talented and hard-working PR professional, but he's a genuinely kind and thoughtful person. We're thrilled to see him achieve this well-deserved recognition. "

About ColoradoBiz GenXYZ Awards

In its tenth year, ColoradoBiz celebrated the most influential young professionals in the Colorado business community on January 16, 2020. Each year, a panel of editors, business leaders and former winners select the best and brightest based on their achievements — both in and outside of work — as well as their potential for even greater success. The 2020 batch of nominees represents the diversity of Colorado business, reaching across a multitude of industries, job roles and business entities.

About Catapult PR-IR

Catapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

