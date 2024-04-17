Jerrycans Market size to record USD 502.97 million growth from 2023-2027, Increased focus on lightweight packaging is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global jerrycans market size is estimated to grow by USD 502.97 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.45% during the forecast period. ai_trending_factor

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jerrycans Market 2023-2027

Addressing Challenges:

The Jerrycans Market is a significant player in industrialization, providing safe packaging solutions for various liquids, including cooking oils, automotive fuels, and agrochemicals. The market caters to diverse industries, such as petroleum, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity chemicals, dyes, pigments, printing inks, and food and beverages. Jerrycans are available in both Metal and Plastic Containers, with HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) being a popular choice due to its moisture resistance, odorless storage, and leakage prevention properties. Raw material prices, particularly for Steel and Plastic, significantly impact the cost of production. Vendors face uncertainties due to price volatility, leading them to opt for long-term contracts. Steel, a primary raw material, is extracted from iron ore. Jerrycans must be corrosion resistant and offer reusability and recycling benefits. Lubricants are essential for maintaining the smooth operation of Jerrycan manufacturing processes. The market also caters to high-end coatings, automotive, marine products, and edible oil, milk, and juices packaging.

Analyst Review

The Jerrycans market encompasses a wide range of containers, specifically designed for transporting and storing various liquids. These containers come in both Plastic and Metal varieties, each offering unique advantages. Plastic Jerrycans boast Odorless features, making them ideal for storing Food and Beverages, as well as Agrochemicals, Petrochemicals, Specialty chemicals, Dyes, Pigments, Printing inks, and Magazines. Their Lightweight nature facilitates easy handling, while ensuring Moisture resistance and Leakages prevention. Metal Jerrycans, on the other hand, offer enhanced Durability and are commonly used in High-end coatings, Automotive, and Marine products industries. Regardless of the material choice, both Plastic and Metal Jerrycans cater to diverse industries, ensuring efficient and reliable storage solutions.

Market Overview

In the vibrant Jerrycans Market, an assortment of colors and textures abound. Here, you'll find an array of plastic Jerrycans, neatly stacked and lined up. These cans, a common sight in our daily lives, are used for various purposes. The oil cans, for instance, are crucial for storing and transporting fuel. The liquid cans, on the other hand, are indispensable for transporting water and other liquids. The market also offers a range of durable and robust containers for dry goods, such as grains and fertilizers. The dealers are known for their quick and efficient service, ensuring that customers leave the market satisfied. The ambiance is lively, with the sounds of bargaining and the bustle of activity creating an invigorating atmosphere. The Jerrycans Market is a must-visit for those in need of reliable and affordable containers for their daily needs.

Key Companies:

Jerrycans Market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Jerrycans Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AST Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, Barrier Plastics Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Can One Berhad, DENIOS Ltd., Ganesh Corp., Ghansham Ice Box Manufacturers, Glow Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Greif Inc., Mitsuchem Plast Ltd., Myers Industries Inc., P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Techno Packaging Industries, Unique Enterprises, Yates Steels Ltd., Interplastica Pvt. Ltd., PAREKHPLAST India LTD.

