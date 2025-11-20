Jersey Mike's Appoints Andy Skehan as President of International

Restaurant industry veteran to spearhead global expansion and share Jersey Mike's authentic sub experience with guests worldwide

MANASQUAN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, today announced the appointment of Andrew ("Andy") Skehan as President of International. Skehan brings more than two decades of international strategic leadership to Jersey Mike's and will drive the Company's global expansion, introducing its signature fresh sub experience to new markets around the world.

As President of International, Skehan will lead Jersey Mike's multinational growth strategy, development, operations, and marketing initiatives as the Company scales its presence across key markets, with a focus on Canada and the UK. Leveraging his extensive background in building iconic brands internationally, Skehan will expand Jersey Mike's footprint globally while preserving the authentic experience that has made the brand a beloved fast-casual leader in the United States for decades.

"As we enter this next phase of growth, we're delighted to welcome Andy to Jersey Mike's," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike's. "His proven record driving expansion for some of the world's best-known restaurant brands makes him the ideal leader to guide our next chapter. As we scale, we're energized by the opportunity to share our brand with new communities around the world and deliver the same exceptional experience our guests know and love."

Skehan joins Jersey Mike's with deep experience leading franchise operations and international growth for premier brands. He most recently served as President and CEO of Home Franchise Concepts, one of North America's largest franchising systems in the home services industry. Prior to that, he was President of North America at Krispy Kreme overseeing the company's retail business and previously spent six years as President of International at Popeyes, where he was instrumental in expanding the brand's global footprint. His career also includes leadership roles as Chief Operating Officer of Wendy's/Arby's International and senior operations, marketing, and management positions with Churchill Downs Incorporated, Nabisco, and PepsiCo Restaurants International. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy with an MBA from the University of Rhode Island, Skehan also served as an officer in the United States Navy.

"I'm honored to join Jersey Mike's and help lead this next chapter of global growth," said Skehan. "The Jersey Mike's experience may have started in America, but its appeal is universal - great food made fresh, served with genuine hospitality, and rooted in the communities we serve. The opportunity ahead is exciting, and I look forward to introducing more guests around the world to what makes Jersey Mike's so special."

The Company has already begun its international expansion in 2024, establishing a strategic partnership with Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada's largest restaurant operators, to open 300 locations in the country by 2034. Jersey Mike's portable operating model is designed to flex across different formats and adapt to diverse regions, positioning the Company for success as it expands into core markets globally. With its approach to fresh, quality subs and deep commitment to the communities it serves, Jersey Mike's is confident in its ability to resonate with guests around the world.

About Jersey Mike's

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #2 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in communities across the country. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

