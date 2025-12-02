Jersey Mike's Appoints Michele Allen as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned public company finance leader to support and strengthen Jersey Mike's next phase of global expansion

MANASQUAN, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, today announced the appointment of Michele Allen as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Allen brings more than 25 years of financial leadership at the intersection of hospitality and franchising, positioning her to guide Jersey Mike's performance as the Company accelerates its expansion worldwide.

As Chief Financial Officer, Allen will oversee the Company's global finance organization, supply chain, and enterprise performance management as Jersey Mike's scales its footprint across the U.S. and into key international markets. Drawing on her extensive background, Allen will play a central role in supporting the Company's ambitious growth plans while maintaining the data-driven financial discipline that has underpinned its success. Allen steps into a key role previously held by Walter Tombs, who is retiring from Jersey Mike's in January 2026 after 26 years with the Company. Tombs will continue to support Jersey Mike's in the transition over the next year as an advisor.

"First and foremost, we thank Walt for his exceptional leadership in his 26 years of service to Jersey Mike's. His impact over that time is immeasurable, and his leadership through the acquisition by Blackstone positioned the Company for long-term success," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike's. "As we look ahead, Michele will be an excellent addition to our leadership team, bringing valuable experience to help guide the Company through its next phase of evolution as we continue to scale. Her deep expertise in franchise-first business models, combined with her track record of building high-performing finance teams and leading through transformation at one of the largest publicly traded hospitality companies, makes her exceptionally well-suited to support our continued growth. Michele understands what it takes to grow a franchise organization while preserving the culture and operational excellence that define great brands, and we're thrilled to have her on board for Jersey Mike's next chapter."

Allen joins Jersey Mike's with extensive experience leading finance, enterprise-wide strategy, financial partnerships, and strategic sourcing. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), one of the world's largest franchising companies. During her tenure, Allen helped guide the Company through complex transactions, strategic transformation, macro disruptions, and the demands of the public markets with consistency and clarity. She began her career with Deloitte as an auditor, earning her CPA.

"Jersey Mike's combines strong unit economics, a powerful franchise model, and a culture grounded in service and integrity," said Allen. "I've dedicated my career to helping franchisees maximize their earnings potential, building finance organizations that strengthen decision quality, and driving long-term value through disciplined execution. The opportunity to contribute those strengths to a brand with this level of momentum and potential is extraordinary, and I look forward to partnering with Charlie, the leadership team, and our franchisees to build on the Company's success and help shape its next chapter of growth."

Allen's appointment follows several recent leadership additions as Jersey Mike's strategically bolsters its executive team for its next phase of growth. In recent months, the Company has welcomed Stacy Peterson as President and Chief Operating Officer to drive U.S. operations, Betsy Mercado as Chief People Officer to strengthen people strategy and culture, and Andy Skehan as President of International to lead global growth initiatives. Together, this world-class leadership team positions Jersey Mike's to accelerate its franchise-first growth, enhance its guest experience, and build on its strong momentum as it expands worldwide.

About Jersey Mike's

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,100 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #2 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in communities across the country. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

