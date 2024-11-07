Jersey Mike's Subs Donates 20 Percent of Sales To Best Buddies International This Weekend

MANASQUAN, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs and Best Buddies International, a nonprofit committed to fostering one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living and family support opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), are partnering to raise funds and awareness for the organization's mission of inclusion.

This weekend, on Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10, Jersey Mike's will donate 20 percent of sales at the company's nearly 3,000 locations nationwide to Best Buddies.

"We'd like to invite you to Jersey Mike's this weekend when 20 percent of all sales will be donated to help Best Buddies build a more inclusive world where everyone can thrive," said Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "Raising up together, we always make a difference."

Jersey Mike's is working with Best Buddies to establish employment opportunities within Jersey Mike's restaurants for individuals with IDD, allowing them to earn an income and continuously and independently support themselves. A dozen Jersey Mike's locations are currently accessing this untapped workforce, and a roll-out of the program in additional cities is underway.

To promote this initiative, Jersey Mike's is running a national TV commercial featuring Best Buddies participants.

"In my 35 years in this field, I have never worked with a company more generous and committed to local community support than Jersey Mike's," said Anthony K. Shriver, founder and CEO of Best Buddies International. "They are an example of everything that is fantastic about our country—generosity and kindness—and their dedication to our mission underscores the positive impact businesses can make within their communities."

About Best Buddies International

Best Buddies® is a global nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies has grown from one chapter to 3,500 chapters worldwide, positively impacting the lives of 1.3 million people with and without IDD.

About Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." Visit jerseymikes.com.

