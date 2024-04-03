Jersey Mike's Subs Raises Record-Breaking $25 Million in March For Local Charities Nationwide

MANASQUAN, N.J., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs and customers across the country rallied to raise over $25 million to help more than 200 local charities during the company's 14th Annual Month of Giving in March.

Jersey Mike's locations nationwide accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company's Day of Giving on March 27, when more than 2,700 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to local charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. (View/download b-roll)

Jersey Mike's raised over $25 million for more than 200 local charities during the 14th Annual Month of Giving. Post this Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro (c) celebrates Jersey Mike’s 14th Annual Day of Giving on March 27, 2024, in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ where it all began. He is joined by the Jersey Mike’s team as well as Bunny Flanders (kneeling right) and Leah DelPiano (standing, left) from local New Jersey charity partner, The Valerie Fund.

"It's incredibly heart-warming to see our customers rally to support their local charities by showing up to buy subs," said Caroline Jones, Senior Vice President, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc., and daughter of Founder Peter Cancro. "Day of Giving is our busiest day, and we look forward to it all year. Thank you to our customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners for making a difference!"

This fundraising total exceeds the $21 million raised during last year's campaign.

With this year's donation, Jersey Mike's has surpassed the $100 million mark, raising $113 million for local charities since Month of Giving began in 2011.

"Giving…making a difference in someone's life" has been the mission of Jersey Mike's from the beginning.

For totals raised on behalf of more than 200 charities nationwide, please visit our listing of charities by state.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), TikTok (tiktok.com/@jerseymikes) and X (formerly Twitter) (twitter.com/jerseymikes). Join in the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.

Contact: Kyle Potvin, [email protected], 917-838-4500

SOURCE Jersey Mike’s Subs