Jersey Pro-Am Jam Presented by STI Cares Foundation Rolls Into Asbury Park in September

WALL, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Jersey Pro-Am Jam presented by the STI Cares Foundation will be taking place September 29th and 30th in Asbury Park and Farmingdale, New Jersey. The two-day celebrity golf and music event kicks off with a one-of-a-kind concert on Sunday, September 29th, at the legendary rock venue The Stone Pony.

Popular radio personality Big Joe Henry will open the night followed by the great Bobby Bandiera, local favorite and former guitarist with Bon Jovi, who will lead the 'Jersey Jam' concert with his friends including Southside Johnny, Gary U.S. Bonds, Patrick Davis, Jim Babjak of The Smithereens, Vini Lopez of the E Street Band, Gene Cornish of The Rascals among others who will perform for the crowd of athletes, entertainers and other VIPs in attendance. A few select VIP ticket and sponsor packages are still available. No tickets will be sold at the door.

The Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament takes place the following day on Monday, September 30th, at the beautiful Eagle Oaks Golf Club in nearby Farmingdale where former N.J. resident, Heisman Trophy runner-up, NFL standout, television and film star Ed Marinaro is gathering fellow sports legends and celebrities to join in the event.

The event is aimed at raising money and awareness for children's charities and for the continuation of the STI Cares Music Bus program that creates after school programs to further arts and music education. The Foundation has donated almost one million dollars to various children's charities and helped to support these vehicles in Charleston, South Carolina, Columbia, Missouri and now in Asbury Park. Musicians, athletes and entertainers, many with a connection to the Garden State and with Jersey Shore Rock and Roll, will take part in this unique two-day fundraiser with event sponsors and VIP guests set for a memorable experience.

Denis J. Gallagher, STI Cares Foundation Chairman, stated, "My brother Doug and I are excited to bring our famous Pro-Am Jam, which has been highly successful over the past 10 years in Charleston, SC, back to our hometown area for a Jersey Jam. Growing up at the Shore and having started our businesses here, it's great to come back and see the support we are getting from celebrities and friends who are willing to help our charities.

"Last year we donated a fully-designed recording studio and classroom Music 'Beat Bus' to the Asbury Park Music Foundation to support and develop the arts programs so needed in our schools. I know the local Jersey Shore is loaded with the best Rock and Roll, but we need to allow young children the opportunity to have access to the arts since so many programs are being cut in school budgets. There are still a few openings left for these private events, either the Jam or golf, but we expect this to be another sold out fundraiser."

STI Cares Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school bus transportation, safety and fleet services, with its U.S. corporate offices in Wall, N.J. STI Cares is committed to driving change in the communities that STA serves.

Asbury Park Music Foundation has made its mission to keep the Asbury Park music legacy alive by providing under-served youth with life-changing music education, helping the local music scene thrive and uniting a diverse community through music. The organization envisions that this community-wide, inclusive and collaborative effort will make Asbury Park a premier music destination whose economic and cultural vitality benefits all citizens and reflects the diversity of its population.

For information on volunteer opportunities, sponsorship packages and VIP passes, please contact Kelly Engelbert at Kelly@STICares.Foundation.

