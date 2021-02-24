Jess Larsen Launches Briarcliffe Credit Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jess Larsen, former Partner and CEO of FIRSTavenue Americas, today announced the formation of Briarcliffe Credit Partners ("BCP"), a placement agency fully dedicated to private credit. BCP seeks to capitalize on the increased complexity and growth of the private credit market.

"I am incredibly excited to formally introduce the private credit industry to Briarcliffe Credit Partners. With record amounts of capital being raised in the private market's sector, specialization can be critical in driving fundraising success. We are seeing allocations increase to the dominant players and we expect this trend to continue, potentially requiring many small to mid-size managers to engage a strategic partner that understands the complexity of the asset class and can help provide direct access to relevant institutional private credit capital."

Headquartered in New York, BCP will provide fundraising services to private credit investment firms focusing on niche strategies outside direct lending, fund sizes up to $1.5 billion and fund II or higher. The BCP model seeks alignment with its managers by generally focusing on 6-8 non-competing mandates at any given time and through a cost structure based on the realization and success of the fundraise.

"I have a deep passion for private credit and have dedicated over 15 years of my career to the space. We are busy building out a team of equally passionate experts with successful track records, and we look forward to connecting some of the strongest managers in private credit with limited partners seeking access to top-tier funds," said Larsen.

Jess Larsen will serve as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Briarcliffe, Mr. Larsen served as CEO & Partner at FIRSTAvenue Americas, a global private funds placement agent and investment advisory firm. In this role, he led distribution, origination and project management in their New York and Dallas offices. He served as Global Head of Institutional Sales at Highland Capital Management and as a senior member of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's European Capital Introduction team.

Mr. Larsen is initially joined by Kyle John, CFA, CPA. He will serve as Managing Director of Sales. Before Briarcliffe, Mr. John served as Director of Institutional Sales at Regan Capital, managing investor relationships. Prior to Regan Capital, Mr. John worked alongside Mr. Larsen for over three years at Highland Capital Management on their investor relations team. Mr. John began his career in credit as an Analyst at JP Morgan.

The company's headquarters is located at 300 Park Avenue, Second Floor, New York, NY 10022. For more information, please visit, https://www.briarcliffepartners.com and for inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

Disclaimer: Certain activities described above are performed by personnel of Briarcliffe Credit Partners acting as registered representatives of FINRA member broker-dealer Four Points Capital, LLC.

