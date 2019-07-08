Jesse Smith Appointed Senior Vice President - Americas

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has assigned Jesse Smith to the position of Senior Vice President. Jesse Smith has been VP and Managing Director for the Concentric Rockford business since returning to Concentric in June 2018. He has a strong track record driving continuous improvement and team building using the tools within the Concentric Business Excellence program. This promotion from within the company demonstrates the strength of the Concentric talent succession plans.

Jesse holds a B.Sc. in Business Management Systems from Milwaukee School of Engineering and an MBA. Jesse has more than 10 years' experience with Concentric and has held roles of increasing leadership responsibility.

Jesse takes over the role from Martin Bradford who has decided to follow career opportunities outside of Concentric

David Woolley, CEO of Concentric AB commented, "Jesse is already a respected and proven leader in Concentric. He has an extensive knowledge of the business, strong relationships across our Group and a great insight. I am excited to see how he will accelerate sustainable, profitable growth throughout his area of responsibility. We are grateful to Martin for his commitment to Concentric over his tenure, and we wish him every success in the future".

