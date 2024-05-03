Jessica Green joins the Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Board of Directors

MIDDLETOWN, Md., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: CMHF), the holding company for Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank") announced the appointment of Jessica Green as an independent director to the board of directors for both the Company and the Bank.

Ms. Green is the executive director of The Maryland Theatre, a historic venue located in Hagerstown, Maryland that provides entertainment, education, and cultural offerings. Previously, she held positions with L'Oréal USA and Antrim Way Honda. Ms. Green is a graduate of Marymount University.

Jessica Green

"We are pleased to welcome Jessica to our Boards," said James G. Pierne, Chairman of the Board for both entities. "She is a respected and well-known member of our community, and her operational expertise will be of tremendous value to the organization."

"I am excited to work with the dedicated and talented individuals of the board and the organization," Ms. Green said. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Bank."

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and its subsidiary, Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender with offices in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit https://www.mlend.com/.

