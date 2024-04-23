Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2024

News provided by

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Apr 23, 2024, 09:45 ET

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $483 thousand or 52.3%, compared to net income of $923 thousand, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was flat when compared to the $1.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, earned during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets were $1,064.4 million as of March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $75.8 million since December 31, 2023, and an increase of $127.8 million since March 31, 2023. Asset growth during both periods included advances under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances offer the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40%. The advances were drawn in mid-January 2024, mature in mid-January 2025 and can be repaid anytime without penalty. Asset growth was further fueled by growth in deposits of $26.2 million and $87.1 million since December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Loans grew to $830.6 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $17.7 million, or 8.7% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $73.0 million, or 9.6%, from March 31, 2023. Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.17% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights – Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023

  • Loans increased $17.7 million during the first quarter of 2024 to $830.6 million as of March 31, 2024. Net growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans totaled $11.1 million, $4.4 million and $2.0 million, respectively.
  • Deposits increased $26.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $902.9 million as of March 31, 2024. A decline of $12.7 million in non-interest-bearing transaction accounts and $1.7 million in time deposits was offset by increases of $37.7 million and $4.1 million in NOW and Money Market balances, respectively. Growth in NOW account balances included $40.7 million in balances sold in December, 2023 and reacquired in January, 2024.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.71% during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2.80% during the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter saw an improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets from 4.78% during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.97% during the first quarter of 2024 as new loan volume was originated with higher interest rates. While the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased twelve basis points from quarter-to-quarter, the increase was driven by the cost of the $50.0 million in BTFP advances with a weighted average rate of 4.82%. The cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, increased two basis points, from 2.09% during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2.11% during the first quarter of 2024. As a result of the improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets and continued stabilization of the cost of the Company's core funding source, total deposits, net interest income increased $452 thousand, or 6.7% during the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter.
  • Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased from $96 thousand during the fourth quarter to $212 thousand during the first quarter with the receipt of insurance proceeds of $138 thousand.
  • Mortgage banking revenue declined $35 thousand, from $255 thousand in the fourth quarter to $220 thousand in the first quarter, as higher interest rates continued to depress mortgage origination volume.
  • The allowance for loan credit losses to loans ratio ("ACL") was 0.97% on March 31, 2024 compared to 0.95% on December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses totaled $267 thousand in the first quarter compared to $275 thousand in the fourth quarter.

Quarterly Highlights – Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023

  • Tangible book value per share increased $1.51 to $24.35 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $22.84 as of March 31, 2023. The increase on a year-over-year basis was due to earnings, net of dividends, and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $789 thousand.
  • Loans of $830.6 million as of March 31, 2024 grew $73.0 million or 9.6% compared to March 31, 2023. Residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial and farmland loans grew $44.1 million, $12.3 million, $12.1 million and $4.8 million, respectively.
  • Total deposits on March 31, 2024 were $902.9 million, an increase of $87.1 million or 10.7% compared to $815.8 million as of March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, brokered deposits totaled $10.0 million. There were no brokered deposits on March 31, 2023.
  • The NIM for the first quarter of 2024 was 2.80%, compared to 3.08% for the first quarter of 2023. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the FRB began increasing short-term interest rates to combat inflation. These actions increased the Company's funding costs and pressured its net interest margin. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% during the second quarter of 2023, with the last rate increase initiated by the FRB occurring in July, 2023, and has since recovered to 2.80%.
  • The ACL was .97% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 1.04% as of March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses totaled $267 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a recovery of $440 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. The change in the ACL reflects improving GDP and unemployment forecasts included in the Company's allowance for credit loss model since adoption of the current expected credit loss methodology effective January 1, 2023.
  • Non-interest income totaled $974 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $713 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2024 included a one-time receipt of bank-owned life insurance proceeds of $138 thousand and an increase of $44 thousand related to commercial cash management services.
  • Non-interest expense decreased $156 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023, with a decrease in salaries and employee benefits accounting for $229 thousand of the total decrease. In addition, occupancy and equipment costs decreased $128 thousand. Legal and professional fees increased $103 thousand as the Company continued preparing for the requirements of FDICIA effective in 2025.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on April 19, 2024, for stockholders of record as of May 3, 2024, and payable on May 10, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology.  These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company.  Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries












Balance Sheets (unaudited)















As of Period End



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023








ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$         76,807,485

$         16,664,061

$         36,448,539

$         14,946,927

$         12,820,683

Securities available for sale, at fair value

40,267,761

40,927,086

39,917,313

41,460,794

43,142,854

Securities held to maturity

95,152,132

96,111,626

97,217,237

98,496,558

99,914,183


Less allowance for credit losses

126,943

103,949

147,457

163,259

155,381


Total securities held to maturity

95,025,189

96,007,677

97,069,780

98,333,299

99,758,802










Total securities

135,292,950

136,934,763

136,987,093

139,794,093

142,901,656

Equity securities, at cost

1,404,600

1,363,600

1,363,600

1,527,600

1,740,100

Loans

830,604,389

812,932,872

798,035,073

796,931,525

757,611,496


Less allowance for loan credit losses

8,032,597

7,742,297

7,337,327

8,112,952

7,855,981


Loans, net

822,571,792

805,190,575

790,697,746

788,818,573

749,755,515

Loans held for sale

1,443,270

1,651,118

2,879,397

1,923,566

1,703,221

Premises and equipment

6,164,114

6,329,832

6,639,595

6,805,822

6,974,776

Right of use asset

2,272,962

2,380,555

2,498,508

2,615,519

2,731,604

Accrued interest receivable

3,212,907

2,972,952

2,733,565

2,512,795

2,405,851

Deferred tax assets

4,879,208

4,766,376

5,289,000

5,314,018

5,264,879

Bank owned life insurance

7,122,335

7,172,917

6,943,992

6,927,341

6,875,378

Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

Other assets

1,588,900

1,544,870

1,556,491

1,502,676

1,789,682










Total Assets

$   1,064,417,030

$       988,628,126

$       995,694,033

$       974,345,437

$       936,619,852








LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities






Deposits






    Non-interest-bearing demand

$       247,549,872

$       260,204,859

$       248,440,805

$       244,342,167

$       250,702,470


    Interest-bearing

655,358,756

616,461,031

640,593,734

606,528,210

565,130,161


        Total deposits

902,908,628

876,665,890

889,034,539

850,870,377

815,832,631


FHLB advances and other borrowings

65,000,000

18,000,000

15,000,000

32,000,000

30,000,000


Subordinated debt, net

14,955,152

14,932,727

14,910,303

14,887,879

14,865,455


Lease liabilities

2,345,426

2,450,133

2,565,151

2,678,348

2,789,614


Accrued interest payable

1,212,747

458,540

526,354

273,753

440,611


Other liabilities

5,336,235

4,889,735

4,644,608

5,540,871

4,661,833










    Total Liabilities

991,758,188

917,397,025

926,680,955

906,251,228

868,590,144









Shareholders' Equity






Common stock

29,159

29,117

29,060

29,060

29,060


Additional paid in capital

41,123,723

41,096,972

41,035,733

40,949,900

40,895,863


Retained earnings

39,900,518

38,669,620

37,921,329

36,729,931

36,287,937


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,394,558)

(8,564,608)

(9,973,044)

(9,614,682)

(9,183,152)










    Total Shareholders' Equity

72,658,842

71,231,101

69,013,078

68,094,209

68,029,708










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   1,064,417,030

$       988,628,126

$       995,694,033

$       974,345,437

$       936,619,852








Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries












Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















As of Period End



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023








Per Share Data





Common shares outstanding at period end

2,915,933

2,911,670

2,905,973

2,905,973

2,905,973

Book value per share

$                    24.92

$                    24.45

$                    23.75

$                    23.43

$                    23.41

Tangible book value per share

$                    24.35

$                    23.88

$                    23.18

$                    22.86

$                    22.84








Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)





Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

11.98 %

12.02 %

12.15 %

11.95 %

12.30 %

Tier 1 capital

11.98 %

12.02 %

12.15 %

11.95 %

12.30 %

Total risk based capital

13.07 %

13.10 %

13.21 %

13.12 %

13.47 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.84 %

9.10 %

9.34 %

9.52 %

9.57 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)

6.68 %

7.04 %

6.78 %

6.83 %

7.10 %








Asset Quality Data





Non-accrual loans

$           1,847,747

$           1,823,212

$           1,882,614

$           1,929,248

$           2,082,556

Non-performing assets

$           1,847,747

$           1,823,212

$           1,882,614

$           1,929,248

$           2,082,556

Non-performing loans to loans

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.27 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.17 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.20 %

0.22 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans

0.97 %

0.95 %

0.92 %

1.02 %

1.04 %








Other Data






Loans to deposits ratio 

91.99 %

92.73 %

89.76 %

93.66 %

92.86 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries












Statements of Income - Five Quarters (unaudited)















Three Months Ended



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023








Interest Income





Loans, including fees

$     11,181,544

$     10,659,287

$     10,139,353

$       9,453,437

$       9,344,705

Securities

772,603

754,731

763,606

767,524

734,583

Fed funds sold and other

866,559

496,210

203,553

81,306

109,705


Total interest income

12,820,706

11,910,228

11,106,512

10,302,267

10,188,993








Interest Expense





Deposits

4,703,948

4,755,804

4,369,856

3,459,747

2,925,333

Borrowed funds

670,916

160,901

201,754

482,469

80,458

Subordinated debt

238,049

238,049

238,050

238,049

238,049


Total interest expense

5,612,913

5,154,754

4,809,660

4,180,265

3,243,840








Net interest income

7,207,793

6,755,474

6,296,852

6,122,002

6,945,153

Provision for credit losses

267,370

275,339

(842,717)

260,439

(440,391)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,940,423

6,480,135

7,139,569

5,861,563

7,385,544








Non-interest income





Service charges on deposits

237,020

209,331

202,779

187,426

187,402

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

211,641

95,633

8,360

43,672

50,029

Gain on sale of fixed assets

-

-

19,907

-

-

Mortgage banking revenue

219,714

254,867

365,860

302,911

229,485

Other

305,496

349,211

244,074

269,503

245,605


Total non-interest income

973,871

909,042

840,980

803,512

712,521








Non-interest expense





Salaries and employee benefits

3,344,188

3,536,962

3,736,317

3,286,113

3,573,621

Occupancy and equipment

864,008

948,591

842,651

815,251

991,946

Legal and professional fees

288,193

206,178

242,671

294,626

185,509

Advertising

61,467

77,100

57,855

87,070

79,275

Data processing

793,519

752,980

618,593

688,229

800,986

FDIC insurance 

185,134

190,695

163,731

130,622

154,032

Loss on sale of fixed assets

-

-

-

-

3,058

Other 

558,720

471,476

485,493

566,953

462,317


Total non-interest expense

6,095,229

6,183,982

6,147,311

5,868,864

6,250,744








Income before income taxes

1,819,065

1,205,195

1,833,238

796,211

1,847,321

Income tax expense

413,370

282,204

467,482

179,858

457,259

Net income

$       1,405,695

$           922,991

$       1,365,756

$           616,353

$       1,390,062








Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries












Per Share Data (unaudited)















Three Months Ended



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023








Earnings per common share





Basic

$                  0.48

$                  0.32

$                  0.47

$                  0.21

$                  0.48

Diluted

$                  0.48

$                  0.32

$                  0.47

$                  0.21

$                  0.48

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,915,933

2,911,670

2,905,973

2,905,973

2,905,973

Average common shares outstanding





Basic

2,913,048

2,911,254

2,905,973

2,905,973

2,905,973

Diluted

2,913,048

2,911,254

2,905,973

2,905,973

2,905,973

Cash dividends paid per common share

$                  0.06

$                  0.06

$                  0.06

$                  0.06

$                  0.06
























Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries












Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)















Three Months Ended



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023








Return on average assets

0.53 %

0.36 %

0.55 %

0.26 %

0.60 %

Return on average equity

7.81 %

5.32 %

7.95 %

3.59 %

8.25 %

Net interest margin 

2.80 %

2.71 %

2.62 %

2.61 %

3.08 %

Yield on interest-earning assets 

4.97 %

4.78 %

4.57 %

4.43 %

4.52 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 

3.11 %

2.99 %

2.91 %

2.67 %

2.22 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries












Loan Composition (unaudited)















As of Period End



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023








Commercial real estate:





Construction and land development

$     88,793,186

$     89,525,228

$     89,980,412

$     88,750,860

$     76,516,440

Multifamily

21,682,394

21,784,953

22,599,598

22,862,108

22,904,007

Farmland

30,546,050

30,821,848

28,785,156

28,611,754

25,698,329

Other:






Owner occupied

137,654,633

136,628,801

131,398,708

130,090,900

133,831,920


Non-owner occupied

131,114,323

119,979,964

122,587,639

129,674,501

134,387,213








Residential, including home equity

284,962,472

280,523,837

273,884,529

265,131,928

240,905,733

Commercial and industrial

130,972,545

128,933,413

124,154,237

127,334,140

118,840,144

Consumer

1,369,535

1,203,039

1,209,100

1,143,316

1,294,966


Gross loans

827,095,138

809,401,083

794,599,379

793,599,507

754,378,752


Net deferred loan costs

3,509,251

3,531,789

3,435,694

3,332,018

3,232,744


Loans

$  830,604,389

$  812,932,872

$  798,035,073

$  796,931,525

$  757,611,496

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Also from this source

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Dividend

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Dividend

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCPK: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0....
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Year Ended 2023

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Year Ended 2023

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics