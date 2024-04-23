Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $483 thousand or 52.3%, compared to net income of $923 thousand, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was flat when compared to the $1.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, earned during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets were $1,064.4 million as of March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $75.8 million since December 31, 2023, and an increase of $127.8 million since March 31, 2023. Asset growth during both periods included advances under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million. The advances offer the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate of 4.82% and the earnings rate offered by the FRB of 5.40%. The advances were drawn in mid-January 2024, mature in mid-January 2025 and can be repaid anytime without penalty. Asset growth was further fueled by growth in deposits of $26.2 million and $87.1 million since December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Loans grew to $830.6 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $17.7 million, or 8.7% annualized, from December 31, 2023, and $73.0 million, or 9.6%, from March 31, 2023. Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.17% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.18% on December 31, 2023. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights – Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Loans increased $17.7 million during the first quarter of 2024 to $830.6 million as of March 31, 2024 . Net growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans totaled $11.1 million , $4.4 million and $2.0 million , respectively.

during the first quarter of 2024 to as of . Net growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans totaled , and , respectively. Deposits increased $26.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $902.9 million as of March 31, 2024 . A decline of $12.7 million in non-interest-bearing transaction accounts and $1.7 million in time deposits was offset by increases of $37.7 million and $4.1 million in NOW and Money Market balances, respectively. Growth in NOW account balances included $40.7 million in balances sold in December, 2023 and reacquired in January, 2024.

in the first quarter of 2024 to as of . A decline of in non-interest-bearing transaction accounts and in time deposits was offset by increases of and in NOW and Money Market balances, respectively. Growth in NOW account balances included in balances sold in December, 2023 and reacquired in January, 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.71% during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2.80% during the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter saw an improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets from 4.78% during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.97% during the first quarter of 2024 as new loan volume was originated with higher interest rates. While the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased twelve basis points from quarter-to-quarter, the increase was driven by the cost of the $50.0 million in BTFP advances with a weighted average rate of 4.82%. The cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, increased two basis points, from 2.09% during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2.11% during the first quarter of 2024. As a result of the improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets and continued stabilization of the cost of the Company's core funding source, total deposits, net interest income increased $452 thousand , or 6.7% during the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter.

in BTFP advances with a weighted average rate of 4.82%. The cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, increased two basis points, from 2.09% during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2.11% during the first quarter of 2024. As a result of the improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets and continued stabilization of the cost of the Company's core funding source, total deposits, net interest income increased , or 6.7% during the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased from $96 thousand during the fourth quarter to $212 thousand during the first quarter with the receipt of insurance proceeds of $138 thousand .

during the fourth quarter to during the first quarter with the receipt of insurance proceeds of . Mortgage banking revenue declined $35 thousand , from $255 thousand in the fourth quarter to $220 thousand in the first quarter, as higher interest rates continued to depress mortgage origination volume.

, from in the fourth quarter to in the first quarter, as higher interest rates continued to depress mortgage origination volume. The allowance for loan credit losses to loans ratio ("ACL") was 0.97% on March 31, 2024 compared to 0.95% on December 31, 2023 . The provision for credit losses totaled $267 thousand in the first quarter compared to $275 thousand in the fourth quarter.

Quarterly Highlights – Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023

Tangible book value per share increased $1.51 to $24.35 as of March 31, 2024 , compared to $22.84 as of March 31, 2023 . The increase on a year-over-year basis was due to earnings, net of dividends, and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $789 thousand .

to as of , compared to as of . The increase on a year-over-year basis was due to earnings, net of dividends, and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of . Loans of $830.6 million as of March 31, 2024 grew $73.0 million or 9.6% compared to March 31, 2023 . Residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial and farmland loans grew $44.1 million , $12.3 million , $12.1 million and $4.8 million , respectively.

as of grew or 9.6% compared to . Residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial and farmland loans grew , , and , respectively. Total deposits on March 31, 2024 were $902.9 million , an increase of $87.1 million or 10.7% compared to $815.8 million as of March 31, 2023 . As of March 31, 2024 , brokered deposits totaled $10.0 million . There were no brokered deposits on March 31, 2023 .

were , an increase of or 10.7% compared to as of . As of , brokered deposits totaled . There were no brokered deposits on . The NIM for the first quarter of 2024 was 2.80%, compared to 3.08% for the first quarter of 2023. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the FRB began increasing short-term interest rates to combat inflation. These actions increased the Company's funding costs and pressured its net interest margin. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% during the second quarter of 2023, with the last rate increase initiated by the FRB occurring in July, 2023, and has since recovered to 2.80%.

The ACL was .97% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 1.04% as of March 31, 2023 . The provision for credit losses totaled $267 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a recovery of $440 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. The change in the ACL reflects improving GDP and unemployment forecasts included in the Company's allowance for credit loss model since adoption of the current expected credit loss methodology effective January 1, 2023 .

compared to 1.04% as of . The provision for credit losses totaled in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a recovery of in the first quarter of 2023. The change in the ACL reflects improving GDP and unemployment forecasts included in the Company's allowance for credit loss model since adoption of the current expected credit loss methodology effective . Non-interest income totaled $974 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $713 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2024 included a one-time receipt of bank-owned life insurance proceeds of $138 thousand and an increase of $44 thousand related to commercial cash management services.

for the first quarter of 2024 compared to for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2024 included a one-time receipt of bank-owned life insurance proceeds of and an increase of related to commercial cash management services. Non-interest expense decreased $156 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023, with a decrease in salaries and employee benefits accounting for $229 thousand of the total decrease. In addition, occupancy and equipment costs decreased $128 thousand . Legal and professional fees increased $103 thousand as the Company continued preparing for the requirements of FDICIA effective in 2025.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on April 19, 2024, for stockholders of record as of May 3, 2024, and payable on May 10, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Balance Sheets (unaudited)































As of Period End





3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks $ 76,807,485 $ 16,664,061 $ 36,448,539 $ 14,946,927 $ 12,820,683

Securities available for sale, at fair value 40,267,761 40,927,086 39,917,313 41,460,794 43,142,854

Securities held to maturity 95,152,132 96,111,626 97,217,237 98,496,558 99,914,183



Less allowance for credit losses 126,943 103,949 147,457 163,259 155,381



Total securities held to maturity 95,025,189 96,007,677 97,069,780 98,333,299 99,758,802



















Total securities 135,292,950 136,934,763 136,987,093 139,794,093 142,901,656

Equity securities, at cost 1,404,600 1,363,600 1,363,600 1,527,600 1,740,100

Loans 830,604,389 812,932,872 798,035,073 796,931,525 757,611,496



Less allowance for loan credit losses 8,032,597 7,742,297 7,337,327 8,112,952 7,855,981



Loans, net 822,571,792 805,190,575 790,697,746 788,818,573 749,755,515

Loans held for sale 1,443,270 1,651,118 2,879,397 1,923,566 1,703,221

Premises and equipment 6,164,114 6,329,832 6,639,595 6,805,822 6,974,776

Right of use asset 2,272,962 2,380,555 2,498,508 2,615,519 2,731,604

Accrued interest receivable 3,212,907 2,972,952 2,733,565 2,512,795 2,405,851

Deferred tax assets 4,879,208 4,766,376 5,289,000 5,314,018 5,264,879

Bank owned life insurance 7,122,335 7,172,917 6,943,992 6,927,341 6,875,378

Goodwill 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507

Other assets 1,588,900 1,544,870 1,556,491 1,502,676 1,789,682



















Total Assets $ 1,064,417,030 $ 988,628,126 $ 995,694,033 $ 974,345,437 $ 936,619,852















LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities













Deposits













Non-interest-bearing demand $ 247,549,872 $ 260,204,859 $ 248,440,805 $ 244,342,167 $ 250,702,470



Interest-bearing 655,358,756 616,461,031 640,593,734 606,528,210 565,130,161



Total deposits 902,908,628 876,665,890 889,034,539 850,870,377 815,832,631



FHLB advances and other borrowings 65,000,000 18,000,000 15,000,000 32,000,000 30,000,000



Subordinated debt, net 14,955,152 14,932,727 14,910,303 14,887,879 14,865,455



Lease liabilities 2,345,426 2,450,133 2,565,151 2,678,348 2,789,614



Accrued interest payable 1,212,747 458,540 526,354 273,753 440,611



Other liabilities 5,336,235 4,889,735 4,644,608 5,540,871 4,661,833



















Total Liabilities 991,758,188 917,397,025 926,680,955 906,251,228 868,590,144

















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock 29,159 29,117 29,060 29,060 29,060



Additional paid in capital 41,123,723 41,096,972 41,035,733 40,949,900 40,895,863



Retained earnings 39,900,518 38,669,620 37,921,329 36,729,931 36,287,937



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,394,558) (8,564,608) (9,973,044) (9,614,682) (9,183,152)



















Total Shareholders' Equity 72,658,842 71,231,101 69,013,078 68,094,209 68,029,708



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,064,417,030 $ 988,628,126 $ 995,694,033 $ 974,345,437 $ 936,619,852















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Selected Financial Data (unaudited)































As of Period End





3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023















Per Share Data











Common shares outstanding at period end 2,915,933 2,911,670 2,905,973 2,905,973 2,905,973

Book value per share $ 24.92 $ 24.45 $ 23.75 $ 23.43 $ 23.41

Tangible book value per share $ 24.35 $ 23.88 $ 23.18 $ 22.86 $ 22.84















Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)











Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 11.98 % 12.02 % 12.15 % 11.95 % 12.30 %

Tier 1 capital 11.98 % 12.02 % 12.15 % 11.95 % 12.30 %

Total risk based capital 13.07 % 13.10 % 13.21 % 13.12 % 13.47 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.84 % 9.10 % 9.34 % 9.52 % 9.57 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF) 6.68 % 7.04 % 6.78 % 6.83 % 7.10 %















Asset Quality Data











Non-accrual loans $ 1,847,747 $ 1,823,212 $ 1,882,614 $ 1,929,248 $ 2,082,556

Non-performing assets $ 1,847,747 $ 1,823,212 $ 1,882,614 $ 1,929,248 $ 2,082,556

Non-performing loans to loans 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.27 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.22 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.92 % 1.02 % 1.04 %















Other Data













Loans to deposits ratio 91.99 % 92.73 % 89.76 % 93.66 % 92.86 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Statements of Income - Five Quarters (unaudited)































Three Months Ended





3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023















Interest Income











Loans, including fees $ 11,181,544 $ 10,659,287 $ 10,139,353 $ 9,453,437 $ 9,344,705

Securities 772,603 754,731 763,606 767,524 734,583

Fed funds sold and other 866,559 496,210 203,553 81,306 109,705



Total interest income 12,820,706 11,910,228 11,106,512 10,302,267 10,188,993















Interest Expense











Deposits 4,703,948 4,755,804 4,369,856 3,459,747 2,925,333

Borrowed funds 670,916 160,901 201,754 482,469 80,458

Subordinated debt 238,049 238,049 238,050 238,049 238,049



Total interest expense 5,612,913 5,154,754 4,809,660 4,180,265 3,243,840















Net interest income 7,207,793 6,755,474 6,296,852 6,122,002 6,945,153 Provision for credit losses 267,370 275,339 (842,717) 260,439 (440,391) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,940,423 6,480,135 7,139,569 5,861,563 7,385,544















Non-interest income











Service charges on deposits 237,020 209,331 202,779 187,426 187,402

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 211,641 95,633 8,360 43,672 50,029

Gain on sale of fixed assets - - 19,907 - -

Mortgage banking revenue 219,714 254,867 365,860 302,911 229,485

Other 305,496 349,211 244,074 269,503 245,605



Total non-interest income 973,871 909,042 840,980 803,512 712,521















Non-interest expense











Salaries and employee benefits 3,344,188 3,536,962 3,736,317 3,286,113 3,573,621

Occupancy and equipment 864,008 948,591 842,651 815,251 991,946

Legal and professional fees 288,193 206,178 242,671 294,626 185,509

Advertising 61,467 77,100 57,855 87,070 79,275

Data processing 793,519 752,980 618,593 688,229 800,986

FDIC insurance 185,134 190,695 163,731 130,622 154,032

Loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - 3,058

Other 558,720 471,476 485,493 566,953 462,317



Total non-interest expense 6,095,229 6,183,982 6,147,311 5,868,864 6,250,744















Income before income taxes 1,819,065 1,205,195 1,833,238 796,211 1,847,321 Income tax expense 413,370 282,204 467,482 179,858 457,259 Net income

$ 1,405,695 $ 922,991 $ 1,365,756 $ 616,353 $ 1,390,062















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Per Share Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended





3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023















Earnings per common share











Basic

$ 0.48 $ 0.32 $ 0.47 $ 0.21 $ 0.48

Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.32 $ 0.47 $ 0.21 $ 0.48 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,915,933 2,911,670 2,905,973 2,905,973 2,905,973 Average common shares outstanding











Basic

2,913,048 2,911,254 2,905,973 2,905,973 2,905,973

Diluted 2,913,048 2,911,254 2,905,973 2,905,973 2,905,973 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06















































Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)































Three Months Ended





3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023















Return on average assets 0.53 % 0.36 % 0.55 % 0.26 % 0.60 % Return on average equity 7.81 % 5.32 % 7.95 % 3.59 % 8.25 % Net interest margin 2.80 % 2.71 % 2.62 % 2.61 % 3.08 % Yield on interest-earning assets 4.97 % 4.78 % 4.57 % 4.43 % 4.52 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.11 % 2.99 % 2.91 % 2.67 % 2.22 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Loan Composition (unaudited)































As of Period End





3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023















Commercial real estate:











Construction and land development $ 88,793,186 $ 89,525,228 $ 89,980,412 $ 88,750,860 $ 76,516,440

Multifamily 21,682,394 21,784,953 22,599,598 22,862,108 22,904,007

Farmland 30,546,050 30,821,848 28,785,156 28,611,754 25,698,329

Other:













Owner occupied 137,654,633 136,628,801 131,398,708 130,090,900 133,831,920



Non-owner occupied 131,114,323 119,979,964 122,587,639 129,674,501 134,387,213















Residential, including home equity 284,962,472 280,523,837 273,884,529 265,131,928 240,905,733 Commercial and industrial 130,972,545 128,933,413 124,154,237 127,334,140 118,840,144 Consumer

1,369,535 1,203,039 1,209,100 1,143,316 1,294,966



Gross loans 827,095,138 809,401,083 794,599,379 793,599,507 754,378,752



Net deferred loan costs 3,509,251 3,531,789 3,435,694 3,332,018 3,232,744



Loans $ 830,604,389 $ 812,932,872 $ 798,035,073 $ 796,931,525 $ 757,611,496

