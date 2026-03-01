JESSIE BUCKLEY, ROSE BYRNE, KATE HUDSON AND MICHELLE WILLIAMS WEAR DESERT DIAMONDS ON THE RED CARPET AT THE 32ND ACTORS AWARDS

From sunlit whites to pale cognacs, Desert diamonds lit up the night

NEW YORK, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's The Actor Awards, the red carpet was illuminated with natural diamonds worn by some of the acting world's most respected talents, with Desert diamonds taking center stage, coordinated through A Diamond is Forever.

Some of our most lauded female actors wore natural diamonds in evocative shades ranging from sunlit whites to cognacs. In an exquisite array of shapes and designs, Desert diamonds proved to be the new classics – blending timeless elegance with fashion-forward style.

Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson and Michelle Williams at the Actors Awards wear natural diamonds

Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne and Jessie Buckley, each nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role in a motion picture; and Michelle Williams, winner of the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie; led the charge in Desert diamonds.

Song Sung Blue actor Kate Hudson wore a jaw-dropping set of custom Desert diamonds by Emily P Wheeler. The open torque necklace, entirely set with pavé diamonds, featured a 10.15 carat pale cognac Desert diamond. Wheeler also created two circular bubble statement rings – one featuring a 3.09 carat Desert diamond center stone and the other a 2.71 carat Desert diamond center stone, both sourced from Botswana, and a third ring based on her signature "twist" silhouette, reimagined for the occasion with an east-west moval cognac diamond embellished with white diamond side stones. Finally, she created a pair of bubble fringe earrings to complete Hudson's look, featuring 2.7 carats of pale cognac Desert diamond center stones, with white diamonds cascading down each earring in the brand's signature bubble effect.

Rose Byrne of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You wore sunlit white natural diamonds sourced from Namibia, by Messika, including two EM Divine Enigma rings and the Sirenetta earrings.

Michelle Williams also stunned in Messika natural diamonds sourced from Namibia, including the brand's Creoles PM Snake Dance earrings, and the Totem Coeur ring.

Jessie Buckley, nominated for her star-making performance in Hamnet, wore warm white Desert diamonds by Jessica McCormack, including six carat east-west oval diamond gypset earrings, McCormack's signature diamond button back necklace, and a 7.16 carat tilted pear shape natural diamond button-back ring.

Desert diamonds highlight natural stones shaped by time and the elements, each one carrying the spirit of the land. They form a unique link between the earth and those who wear them.

