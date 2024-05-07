Jet Asking Values Descend While Other Aircraft Category Prices Remain Steady

"We're seeing strong aircraft sales despite the increasing inventory levels," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "However, selling prices have been declining, so we're tracking the markets carefully."

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes a detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Worldwide used jet inventory levels are exhibiting a steady upward trend. Levels increased 3.65% month over month and 9.49% year over year in April.

Asking values, however, continued a well-established downward trend, decreasing 2.98% M/M and 9.25% YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Aircraft inventory levels in this category were up 6.75% M/M in April but are maintaining a steady trend. Inventory was down 11.54% YOY.

Asking values continue to fluctuate between monthly increases and decreases, resulting in a steady sideways trend. Asking values dipped lower by 0.51% M/M in April but ticked up by 0.66% YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Recent trends have shown a significant increase in used turboprop aircraft inventory levels, which rose by 7.96% M/M in April and are trending upward. This increase is significant compared to the same period last year, with inventory levels 20.41% higher YOY in April.

Asking values, on the other hand, have experienced a slight decrease, down 2.33% M/M and trending sideways. This indicates stability in the market despite the monthly decline. Asking values decreased only marginally compared to last year, down 0.45%.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Sandhills noted a slight decrease in inventory levels for this category, with a 4.2% M/M reduction in April. Despite the dip, the overall inventory trend for used Robinson piston helicopters is moving sideways. Inventory levels were up 0.88% YOY.

Conversely, asking values have experienced a modest increase of 0.86% M/M. Asking values are also trending sideways, which reflects steady market demand. Asking values ticked up slightly YOY at 1.28% in April.

