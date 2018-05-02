Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific

Rob Smith, president of Jet Aviation, said: "We are now in a position to further expand our current portfolio, enter new markets across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, and offer more options and value to our customers worldwide. Bringing together these two well-established brands reinforces our position as one of the world's leading business aviation service providers."

As part of this acquisition, Jet Aviation will add 19 locations across Asia Pacific and the Middle East to its global network, including 7 FBOs, 14 MRO facilities and over 400,000 sq ft of hangar space. More than 800 employees will also become a part of Jet Aviation.

Jet Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was founded in Switzerland in 1967 and is one of the leading business aviation services companies in the world. More than 4,800 employees cater to client needs from close to 50 facilities throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, North America and the Caribbean. The company provides maintenance, completions and refurbishment, engineering, FBO and fuel services, along with aircraft management, charter services and personnel services. Jet Aviation's European and U.S. aircraft management and charter divisions jointly operate a fleet of some 300 aircraft. Please visit www.jetaviation.com and follow us on twitter: http://twitter.com/jetaviation.

