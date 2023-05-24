JET Hospitality in Growth Mode - Completes $2.9MM Acquisition of 95-Unit Escalante Cabins & RV (Escalante, UT) - JET Opens 7th Location with Access to Grand Staircase National Monument Along the Grand Circle, Expanding Brand Coverage into Southwest Region - Now Accepting Bookings, May 24, 2023

24 May, 2023

ESCALANTE, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JET Hospitality, the leading Lifestyle Lodging provider in the Rocky Mountain Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce its brand expansion into the Southwest Region with its recent acquisition and opening of newest property, Escalante Cabins & RV in Southern Utah. This pristine 95-unit property offers a mix of Cabins, Tiny Homes, RV, and Camping on 24+ acres nestled above the Escalante River. The property is minutes from the Grand Staircase National Monument and a quick trip to other Grand Circle favorites, Bryce Canyon and Zion.

Escalante River Canyon Terrain
Escalante Accommodations
An emerging leader in the Outdoor Travel segment, JET's mission is to connect guests with the great outdoors through alternative accommodations, (like Glamping, Lodge, Tiny Home, and Full hook up RV). They've expanded their offerings in 2023 by adding beyond-the norm, planned experiences for guests like trail riding, kayaking tours, rafting trips, hot spring day expeditions, and more. Their goal is to deliver a 360-degree travel experience to guests by meeting both their unique lodging and experience demand.

With the acquisition of Escalante Cabins & RV, JET Hospitality is planting a flag in a coveted region in Southern Utah, while establishing the brand in the backyards of national competitors.  The company has an ambitious growth plan to connect the Great Pacific Northwest with the Canyons and Deserts of the Great Southwest, while providing all lodging and experiences along the way. This stunning property is a strategic location for the company and is the ultimate destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

Situated on 24 + acres of property, the property offers beautiful views and room to roam. Guests may also enjoy a well-appointed on-site mercantile, clubhouse, playground, on-site laundry, propane sales, concierge, and a unique combination of amenities and alternative lodging types. Choose from Private Cabins, Tiny Homes, FHU RV sites, camping sites, and Glamping (Coming Soon Fall 2023.)

Escalante Cabins & RV starting accommodation rates per night are as follows:

  • Private Cabins & Tiny Homes: Range $175-$325
  • Vintage Motorhome: Starts at $175
  • RV & Tent Camping: $50 & $35

 For more information and to book a stay at Escalante Cabins & RV, visit https://escalantepark.com

About JET Hospitality
JET Hospitality is a pioneer and leader of the Alternative Accommodations segment and has evolved into the leading provider of Lifestyle Lodging in the Rocky Mountain Pacific Northwest. Offering a variety of unique accommodations - including bungalows, tiny homes, glamping, cabins, RV, and BYO camping – coupled with the company's "get it done" ethos and 360-degree execution model ― JET Hospitality expanded across three states to carve out a massive footprint in the Pacific Northwest and Western Rocky Mountain regions. 

JET Hospitality's ability to transform defunct motels and RV parks into boutique alternative lodging resort destinations has positioned the company as an industry disruptor and a post-pandemic success story. With an in-house construction team, vertical supply chain, and impressive private capital investment approach, all phases of the company's real estate investments are optimized, resulting in maximum efficiencies and value creation. Current locations include Pacific Dunes Resort in Copalis Beach, Washington; Columbia Point Resort in Kettle Falls, Washington; Teton Peaks Resort in Tetonia, Idaho; Sacajawea Inn in Salmon, Idaho and Cottonwood Camp in Fort Smith, Montana. For more information, please visit Facebook, Instagram, or jethospitality.com.

