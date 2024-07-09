Jet Inventory Increases Exerting Pressure on Values, Pushing Asking Trends Downward

"Aircraft continue to sell," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn, "but inventory increases are putting pressure on selling prices. This is especially true for jets, where we're seeing a downward trend with values down both month over month and year over year."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Inventory levels of pre-owned jets in global markets increased in June, driven by growth in the mid-sized jet category. Inventory levels rose 1.59% M/M and 5.71% YOY and are trending up.

Asking values, meanwhile, continued a downward trend in June, with values decreasing by 1.14% M/M and 6.75% YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory levels remain steady for used piston single aircraft in U.S. and Canadian markets, with a 0.39% M/M increase in June. However, inventory levels were 8.17% lower than last year's levels.

Asking values also remain steady, with a marginal M/M drop of 0.87% M/M in June. Asking values were 1.03% lower YOY and are currently trending sideways.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Sandhills notes a sideways trend for used turboprop aircraft inventory levels, which decreased 3.44% M/M in May and 2.54% M/M in June but increased 5.8% YOY in June.

Asking values exhibited marginal increases in June and are maintaining a steady trend.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Used Robinson pistol helicopter inventory increased 6.54% M/M and dropped slightly, by 0.87%, YOY. Inventory levels are now trending sideways.

Following several consecutive months of increases, values were up marginally M/M in June and up 3.15% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com/contact-us

402-479-2181

