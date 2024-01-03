JET LINX EXPANDS PRIVATE AVIATION FOOTPRINT WITH NEW BASE IN SALT LAKE CITY

News provided by

Jet Linx Aviation, LLC

03 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

New Base Strengthen's Presence in Mountain West Region

Provides Localized Private Jet Services to Utah Aircraft Owners and Jet Card Members

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, a locally-focused private aviation company, announced its 22nd location at Salt Lake City International Airport. With established Base locations in Denver and Scottsdale, the new Salt Lake City Base strengthens the Company's presence in the Mountain West region and provides localized private jet services to Aircraft Owners and Jet Card Members throughout Utah. 

"We're thrilled to bring Jet Linx's extraordinary standard of customer service to Aircraft Owners and Jet Card Members in the Salt Lake City area," said Brent Wouters, Jet Linx CEO. "Salt Lake City and the great state of Utah attracts national and international visitors year-round and we look forward to serving as Salt Lake City's most trusted resource for private jet travel and Aircraft Management services."

The establishment of Jet Linx's Salt Lake City Base is emblematic of the Company's continued national growth. Jet Linx opened its first private terminal in 1999 in Omaha, NE. In the 24 years since, the Company has expanded to 22 Bases nationwide. In addition to growing Base locations, Jet Linx continually invests in its operations to provide its customers with state-of-the-art facilities and the highest quality customer experience. In 2022, Jet Linx Scottsdale moved to a new, purpose-built facility in response to increasing local demand.

"We're singularly focused on providing the highest quality, customized, local service to our customers supported by our national infrastructure and economies of scale," said Dan Pasque, Jet Linx Regional Base President. "We look forward to providing the Salt Lake City market access to our fleet of 100+ aircraft, while engaging one-on-one with our expert team based right at their home airport to meet their aviation needs."

The Company plans for further national expansion as part of it's strategic growth initiative to increase fleet size and grow Jet Card clientele. In 2024, the Company will celebrate its 25th year in business.

About Jet Linx
Founded in Omaha, NE, in 1999, Jet Linx is a global, personal aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through local service at 22 locations nationwide. The Company is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety-rated operator, a distinction held by less than one percent of operators globally. For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC

Also from this source

Jet Linx Unveils State-of-the-Art Private Terminal at Eppley Airfield, Omaha

Jet Linx Unveils State-of-the-Art Private Terminal at Eppley Airfield, Omaha

Jet Linx, a global personal aviation company, unveiled its flagship private terminal at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska. The ribbon-cutting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.