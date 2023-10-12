Jet Linx Unveils State-of-the-Art Private Terminal at Eppley Airfield, Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, a global personal aviation company, unveiled its flagship private terminal at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks a milestone in Jet Linx's strategic growth as new CEO Brent Wouters plans to dramatically increase the size of the fleet and grow Jet Card Membership. Jet Linx Aviation is the third-largest private jet management company in the United States.

The original Jet Linx Omaha facility debuted in 2004 as the company's first private terminal before nationwide expansion. The new 60,000-square-foot private terminal was designed with global architecture firm HDR and features 28-foot-high doors capable of housing the largest business jets, as well as heated pavement for seamless arrivals and departures with a 6,600-square-foot, glass-enclosed private lounge area.

"This flagship facility shows our commitment to aircraft owners, Jet Card Members and our team, as we aim to provide best-in-class service and facilities," said Jamie Walker, Jet Linx Chairman. "As we approach our Company's 25th anniversary, it seems fitting to return to our roots in Omaha as we enter a new phase of expansion and operational excellence."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony contained remarks from Mr. Walker, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Omaha Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer Dave Roth, and former Omaha Airport Authority Board Member Willy Theisen. Other dignitaries in attendance included members of the Omaha City Council, Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Greater Omaha Chamber, as well as partners from the University of Nebraska at Omaha Aviation Institute.

Jet Linx will privately debut the facility on October 14. The Company also recently welcomed Mr. Wouters as CEO, an experienced business leader responsible for developing Cirrus Aircraft globally during his decade-long tenure as CEO of the aircraft manufacturer.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Omaha, Jet Linx is a global personal aviation company providing aircraft management and jet card membership through local service at 21 locations nationwide. The company is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and Wyvern Wingman PRO safety-rated operator, a distinction held by less than one percent of operators globally. For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC

