Jet Logistics Marks 15th Anniversary in Air Medical, Donor Organ, and Government with New Website

15-year milestone underscores Jet Logistics' role in air ambulance, donor organ, government, and special-mission aviation, supported by new website and 2026 initiatives

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Logistics Inc. (JLI), a specialized FAA Part 135 air carrier focused on air medical, government contracting, and special-mission aviation, today announced the launch of its new website (www.jetlogistics.us) alongside expanded 2026 business development initiatives. The announcement coincides with the 15th anniversary of the company's AeroMedOPS™ and GovOPS™ divisions, reinforcing Jet Logistics' long-standing leadership across three core charter aviation segments: air ambulance and donor organ transport, government contracting, and special-mission operations including VIP, security, and cargo/COMBI.

Jet Logistics Inc. is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its AeroMedOPS and GovOPS programs, reinforcing Jet Logistics’ long-standing leadership across three core charter aviation segments: air ambulance and donor organ transport, government contracting, and special-mission operations including VIP, security, and cargo/COMBI

With nearly 25 years of continuous operating experience, Jet Logistics supports mission-critical air transport programs across the United States and internationally. The company maintains FAA worldwide operating specifications and holds IS-BAO Stage 3 and DoD CARB credentials, reflecting adherence to rigorous safety and operational standards required for complex medical, government, and special-mission profiles.

"Jet Logistics and our team have built our reputation on high standards and the ability to adapt to highly specialized operational challenges," said Founder and President W. Ashley Smith, Jr. "Those capabilities have enabled us to develop and operate air transport programs for leading organizations in air medical, government and defense, and special operations—often executing missions that other operators are not structured to support."

"As consolidation continues to reshape the charter market, our 25-year track record under consistent ownership and leadership remains a key differentiator," Smith, Jr. added. "The launch of our new website, combined with focused business development initiatives by our team, positions us to more clearly communicate the depth of our capabilities across air medical, donor organ, and government transport operations."

The 15th anniversary of AeroMedOPS™ and GovOPS™ highlights Jet Logistics' role in developing and scaling specialized fixed-wing programs supporting critical-care air ambulance, donor organ transport, government, and other high-priority missions. Since the early 2010s, the company has helped structure and operate dedicated aviation solutions for hospital systems, organ procurement organizations, and government agencies—contributing to the evolution of more responsive, mission-aligned air transport models in the sector.

Jet Logistics' work in donor organ transport was recently recognized with the Champion of Donation Award from the Indiana Donor Network for its role in supporting the development and long-term operation of the organization's TxJet program—one of the most advanced dedicated aviation models supporting time-critical transplant logistics.

Operationally, Jet Logistics has conducted missions across five continents, 57 foreign countries, and all 50 United States. FAA worldwide operating authority enables access to every continent except Antarctica—from Alaska to the Caribbean and from the UAE to South Korea. The company's flight and maintenance teams have operated a diverse fleet of turboprop and jet aircraft, including Hawker, Learjet, King Air, and Citation platforms.

Jet Logistics' client base includes leading hospital systems and organ procurement organizations, air medical providers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as multiple U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Department of Health & Human Services.

ABOUT JET LOGISTICS INC.

Founded in 2002, Jet Logistics began operations in corporate passenger charter and subsequently expanded its U.S. and international services across air medical, government contracting, and special-mission aviation. Today, Jet Logistics maintains FAA worldwide operating specifications as an FAA certificated air carrier (FAA Air Carrier Certificate #ZP7A427J), including IS-BAO Stage 3 and DoD CARB certifications, and is currently audited by CAMTS and NAAMTA for its air medical operations. Jet Logistics supports aviation programs for leading air medical providers, corporations, and government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense.

For more information, please contact:

Jet Logistics, Inc.

jetlogistics.us

[email protected] (24/7 Service)

[email protected] (Business/Contracting Inquiries)

+1 866-824-9394

SOURCE JLI Group Holdings, Inc.