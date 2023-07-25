Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) Appoints Ben Hockenberg to Chief Operating Officer

JSSI Parts & Leasing President Brings Full Integration to All Maintenance Support Areas

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the largest independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry, today announced the appointment of Ben Hockenberg as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Hockenberg will lead the technical services team and maintenance software operations while continuing to lead JSSI Parts & Leasing, the procurement, parts trading, and engine leasing arm of the company. The creation of this position signifies JSSI's commitment to an efficient and integrated operational backbone to support its ecosystem of products and services.

Ben Hockenberg, Courtesy of JSSI
Hockenberg joined JSSI in 2020 as President of JSSI Parts & Leasing and has been instrumental in furthering the company's mission to enhance support, maximize aircraft availability, and control costs for JSSI's global client base. JSSI Parts & Leasing has become a trusted one-stop source for airframe and engine parts and components for the global business aviation aftermarket, helping operators, OEMs and maintenance facilities maximize aircraft availability. Under Hockenberg's leadership, the business has grown 3x, while deploying inventory in strategic locations, expanding in-stock lines of inventory from approximately 25,000 to more than 70,000 parts that support the majority of in-service business aircraft; and building a unique lease asset portfolio which now includes more than 60 engines and APUs across many platforms.

"Ben joined the team in the midst of a global pandemic and challenging supply chain environment, when the industry needed to come together to find new and creative ways to service customers. Ben has successfully executed on the strategy to leverage JSSI's data, technical expertise, reach, and procurement capabilities to benefit our customers, turning an industry crisis into a positive; a testament to his ability and impact, strategic thinking, and execution mindset," said JSSI's CEO, Neil Book.

Hockenberg said, "JSSI has evolved quite a bit over the past three years as we continue to expand the portfolio of products and services geared to simplify the economic and technical complexities of aircraft maintenance. As we bring these products to market, JSSI needs to ensure strong infrastructure and processes to support delivery of the world-class support our customers deserve. The maintenance software, tech services, and procurement teams represent the voice of our customers. I am excited for the opportunity to work with these dynamic teams to set the stage for our next phase of growth."

Continued Book, "His relentless drive, unwavering enthusiasm and exceptional intellect has propelled him to assume increasingly complex operational responsibilities across JSSI, elevating our entire organization in the process."

Prior to joining JSSI, Hockenberg was focused on alternative investments across multiple sectors, including aerospace. He brings a unique perspective to the business through his background in investment banking, private equity, and credit investing at organizations such as Deutsche Bank, The Pritzker Organization, Venor Capital and Greenbriar Asset Management. Hockenberg holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

About JSSI
For more than 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry. With 6,000+ aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data and purchasing power to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of make or model. Learn more at jetsupport.com.

JSSI products and services include:

Maintenance Programs. Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs to stabilize maintenance budgets, maximize aircraft availability and enhance residual value.

Parts & Leasing. Experienced product line specialized team who leverages our All-OEM inventory and global vendor relationships and go beyond parts sourcing to find optimal customer solutions.

Maintenance Software. Innovative digital tools that deliver actionable maintenance intelligence to enable better maintenance decisions.

Conklin & de Decker. Impartial and accurate data to deliver full transparency into real-world aircraft operating costs and performance specifications.

Advisory Services. Objective insights and independent technical advice from a global team of technical advisors and ASA-accredited appraisers for virtually any business jet, turboprop or helicopter.

Aviation Capital. Customized asset-based finance solutions for business aviation.

Media Contacts
Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
[email protected] / [email protected]

