Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) Appoints Former Rolls-Royce Executive Megha Bhatia as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Jet Support Services, Inc.

07 Jun, 2023

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the largest independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry, today announced the appointment of Megha Bhatia as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. In this new role, Bhatia will be responsible for leading JSSI's customer support and marketing organizations, while working closely with the leadership team to help shape the business strategy and direction. 

Megha Bhatia Headshot, Courtesy of JSSI
"Megha's wide range of experiences at Rolls Royce and her customer centric approach, coupled with her leadership position in the industry, makes her uniquely qualified to help lead JSSI through its next phase of growth," said Neil Book, JSSI's CEO.

Added Book, "Our business has evolved and scaled considerably. Megha will be instrumental in communicating our evolving value proposition to the market and helping us meet and exceed customer expectations."

Bhatia previously served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Rolls-Royce's Business Aviation organization and oversaw the growth of their aftermarket program, CorporateCare® Enhanced. In this role, Bhatia also spearheaded the marketing campaign for SAFinity, a service which enables carbon neutral flight, which dovetails nicely with JSSI's sustainability initiatives.

Prior to her role as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bhatia amassed more than ten years of experience specializing in sales, customer service and strategy at Rolls-Royce. Over the course of her career, she has partnered with marine, airline, and business aviation customers globally while based in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore. She led sales and business development and transformed the customer issues resolution process. Bhatia holds a Master's degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering from Embry-Riddle University. She serves on the NBAA Advisory Council, the NAFA board, the IADA Foundation Board, and most recently has joined the Embry-Riddle Business Leadership Board.

"I'm thrilled to join JSSI and be part of the dynamic team focused on delivering a suite of unparalleled tailored solutions to its global customer base," said Bhatia. "JSSI continuously pushes the envelope and I look forward to working with my colleagues to shape the future of the company."

About JSSI

For more than 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry. With 6,000+ aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data and purchasing power to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of make or model. Learn more at jetsupport.com.

JSSI products and services include:

Maintenance Programs. Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs to stabilize maintenance budgets, maximize aircraft availability and enhance residual value.

Parts & Leasing. Experienced product line specialized team who leverages our All-OEM inventory and global vendor relationships and go beyond parts sourcing to find optimal customer solutions.

Maintenance Software. Innovative digital tools that deliver actionable maintenance intelligence to enable better maintenance decisions.

Conklin & de Decker. Impartial and accurate data to deliver full transparency into real-world aircraft operating costs and performance specifications.

Advisory Services. Objective insights and independent technical advice from a global team of technical advisors and ASA-accredited appraisers for virtually any business jet, turboprop or helicopter.

Aviation Capital. Customized asset-based finance solutions for business aviation.

Media Contacts
Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
[email protected] / [email protected]

