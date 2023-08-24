Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) Appoints Manuel Ruanova to Director of Business Development for U.S. West Coast

LATAM Sales Leader and Technical Expert to Help Bolster JSSI's U.S. Presence

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) , the largest independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry, today announced the appointment of Manuel Ruanova as the director of business development for the U.S. West Coast territory. After serving as the primary customer liaison for Mexico and Central America for 13 years, Mr. Ruanova will use his extensive industry experience and expertise to focus on strengthening client relationships in areas where JSSI has seen tremendous growth – Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

Mr. Ruanova initially joined JSSI as a technical advisor in 2010, and quickly advanced to the business development team in 2013. Through his deep technical expertise, customer service focus and sales skills, Mr. Ruanova has played a pivotal role in furthering JSSI's position in the market.

"As the West Coast continues to prove itself a key strategic market, we chose to appoint a leader who is constantly raising the bar and exceeding expectations," stated David Caporali, senior vice president of business development, Americas. "Manny's deep technical understanding of aircraft maintenance and how it affects residual value made him the obvious choice to spearhead this expansion."

"For more than a decade, I have had the privilege of closely observing JSSI's continued commitment to serving the aviation industry with the utmost quality and care," added Mr. Ruanova. "Looking ahead, the U.S. West Coast region offers tremendous opportunities for growth and development, and I am eager to help strengthen JSSI's presence in this valuable market."

Mr. Ruanova's aviation roots trace back to his childhood, when he forged a deep connection through time spent alongside his father, a distinguished corporate pilot. Embarking on his journey, he obtained his A&P license in 1999, followed by his pilot's license in 2002. With an impressive career spanning more than two decades in the industry, his continued commitment inspired him to acquire the senior appraiser designation by the American Society of Appraisers (ASA) in 2018. This serves as a testament to his profound dedication, and comprehension of the impact that hourly cost maintenance programs have on aircraft values.

