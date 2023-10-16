Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) Launches JSSI PartsHub at NBAA-BACE, the Online One-Stop Parts Shop for Business Aviation

"JSSI has become the trusted one-stop source in the industry for hard-to-find material and lease engines, and our inventory position has tripled in the last two years. PartsHub unlocks the power of JSSI Parts & Leasing online," said Ben Hockenberg, JSSI's chief operating officer. "We set out to build something unique, not only to digitize the parts buying experience but to enhance it for our clients."

Key product features include:

✔ Direct access to 100,000+ parts, including documentation and certifications

✔ "Buy it now"-pricing for instant purchase of high-turn parts and consumables

✔ Comprehensive part information; including aircraft applicability, alternates, and reliability data

✔ Personalized dashboard for live order & quote tracking and easy access to recent activity

✔ Self-service account and fleet management, enabling fleet-specific inventory search

✔ Free access; no sign-up fees

Serdar Yorgancigil, JSSI's chief information officer, said "As JSSI continues on its transformational journey through its use of technology and data-powered products, we challenged ourselves and our partners to design, develop and deliver a B2C-like intuitive user experience, built on a best-in-class ecommerce platform which seamlessly connects to a fully API-enabled cloud-based inventory and order management system."

"The combined force of our maintenance data, inventory position, and procurement capabilities makes us uniquely positioned to deliver a new parts buying experience," continued Hockenberg, chief operating officer. "Above all, PartsHub is supported by our team of parts experts and product line specialists – each profile is matched to a single point of contact for quick turn quote and account management, truly placing PartsHub at the forefront of the industry."

PartsHub is launching at NBAA-BACE, where industry partners can demo and register directly at the JSSI booth #C11617. The product release furthers JSSI's mission to simplify the technical complexities of maintenance management and to increase aircraft availability for its clients. Learn more at jetsupport.com/partshub .

About JSSI

For more than 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry. With 6,000+ aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data and purchasing power to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of make or model. Learn more at jetsupport.com .

JSSI products and services include:

Maintenance Programs. Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs to stabilize maintenance budgets, maximize aircraft availability and enhance residual value.

Parts & Leasing. Experienced product line specialized team who leverages our All-OEM inventory and global vendor relationships and go beyond parts sourcing to find optimal customer solutions.

Maintenance Software. Innovative digital tools that deliver actionable maintenance intelligence to enable better maintenance decisions.

Conklin & de Decker. Impartial and accurate data to deliver full transparency into real-world aircraft operating costs and performance specifications.

Advisory Services. Objective insights and independent technical advice from a global team of technical advisors and ASA-accredited appraisers for virtually any business jet, turboprop or helicopter.

Aviation Capital. Customized asset-based finance solutions for business aviation.

