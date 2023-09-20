Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) Appoints Former Flightdocs President Greg Heine to Senior Vice President, Maintenance Software Strategy & Operations

Aviation and Software Expert to Lead the Next Evolution of Maintenance Data and Intelligence

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) , the largest independent provider of maintenance support and financial solutions to the business aviation industry, today announced the appointment of Greg Heine as senior vice president, JSSI Maintenance Software strategy & operations. In this role, Heine will lead the software operations team, shaping the customer experience for Traxxall & SierraTrax, JSSI's portfolio of maintenance tracking, MRO and inventory management software.

Greg Heine, Senior Vice President, Maintenance Software Strategy & Operations, JSSI

"Greg is a dynamic leader with substantial domain expertise in JSSI Maintenance Software. His arrival comes at a pivotal point and will act as a catalyst for scaling our operations while concurrently redefining the standard for customer experience in maintenance software," said Ben Hockenberg, chief operating officer, JSSI. "His drive and entrepreneurial approach align perfectly with JSSI, and in collaboration with our talented product development and commercial strategy teams, JSSI Maintenance Software is poised to be a disruptive force in our industry."

Heine brings 15 years of aviation and software experience, with a strong background in operations, sales and new product development. As JSSI continues to grow its subscriber base and data-powered product offering, his appointment further signifies JSSI's commitment to an integrated operational backbone, providing leading-edge customer service throughout the aircraft ownership journey.

"I have closely followed JSSI's evolution and expansion into aircraft maintenance software. Over the years, I have become extremely impressed by the JSSI team, the company culture and vision for the future of business aviation. I look forward to collaborating with this world-class team," said Heine. "Through continued investment in new products and expansion of our customer support infrastructure, we will continue to set the standard for software solutions utilized by aircraft owners, operators, and maintenance providers worldwide."

Prior to joining JSSI, Heine was recognized for developing and driving adoption of new technology throughout the business aviation industry. He held several leadership positions at Flightdocs and ultimately served as president of the company. Heine was instrumental in facilitating the sale to ATP (now Veryon), where he held the role of chief strategy officer and chief marketing officer. Since leaving ATP, Heine founded GHC Interactive, a consulting firm focused on technology, sales and marketing services in business aviation, and launched the "Aviation Growth Podcast." He also served as CEO of Vessel Vanguard, a leading provider of maintenance software solutions for yacht owners and commercial vessel operators.

