Jetaire CEO and Aviation Safety Pioneer to Deliver Savannah State University Fall Commencement Address

Michael Williams, SSU Alumnus and Founder of Jetaire Group, to Inspire Graduates on December 13, 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetaire Group is proud to announce that CEO, Michael Williams, will deliver the keynote address at the 205th fall commencement ceremony. The event will take place on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 9 a.m. in T.A. Wright Stadium, celebrating the achievements of more than 200 graduating students.

Michael Williams, a 1981 alumnus of Savannah State University, has established himself as a trailblazer in aviation safety. As one of the youngest African Americans to receive the Federal Aviation Administration's Designated Engineering Representative appointment, Williams has secured nearly 200 major design approvals and hundreds of certifications for commercial and corporate aircraft.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Williams back to his alma mater as our commencement speaker," said SSU Interim President Cynthia Alexander. "His remarkable journey from SSU graduate to global aviation safety leader embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence we strive to instill in our students."

Jetaire, has become an industry stalwart, providing aircraft safety solutions focusing primarily on flammability reduction and protecting countless lives. Under Williams' leadership, Jetaire pioneered the use of reticulated polyurethane foam technology through the development of INVICTA, a proprietary fuel tank flammability reduction system that has been installed on more than 100 commercial and VIP passenger aircraft.

The commencement address will focus on Williams' entrepreneurial journey and his passion for inspiring future leaders. Drawing from his experiences as an innovator and business leader, he will share insights on resilience, global citizenship, and the importance of giving back to one's community.

Williams' commitment to education and his alma mater extends beyond his speaking engagement. He actively supports the SSU Foundation and the University's scholarship programs, recently co-chairing SSU's 25th Anniversary Scholarship Gala, which raised $412,000 for student scholarships.

Graduates, families, and members of the SSU community are invited to attend this inspiring commencement ceremony. For more information about the event, please visit Savannah State University's website.

About Jetaire Group Fayetteville, Georgia-based Jetaire Group is a leading manufacturer of aviation safety technology, specializing in fuel tank flammability reduction solutions. Its flagship product, INVICTA, is revolutionizing the industry by providing a cost-effective, maintenance-free alternative to nitrogen-generating systems for Airbus and Boeing aircraft. With a global presence in over 50 countries, Jetaire Group continues to set the standard for innovation and reliability in aviation safety.

