Jetaire Group Announces 2025 Event Schedule to Showcase INVICTA Technology

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetaire Group, the manufacturer of INVICTA, the premier alternative to nitrogen-generating systems for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, today announced its 2025 event schedule. As the deadline for implementing approved modifications to meet Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction (FTFR) requirements approaches, Jetaire is intensifying its efforts to educate operators, lessors, and investors on the benefits of INVICTA technology.

Key events in Jetaire's 2025 schedule include:

Airline Economics Dublin Growth Frontiers - January 2025 , Dublin, Ireland

, Parts Base Expo - February 2025 , Miami, Florida

, Aviation Week MRO Americas - April 2025 , Atlanta, Georgia

, MRO Asia Pacific - September 2025 , Singapore

, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA-BACE) - October 2025 , Las Vegas, Nevada

, MRO Europe - October 2025 , London, UK

"With the 2026 mandatory implementation dates on the horizon, it's crucial for the aviation industry to understand the most effective and efficient solutions for FTFR compliance," said Michael Williams, CEO of Jetaire Group. "Our presence at these key industry events allows us to demonstrate how INVICTA is revolutionizing fuel tank safety while offering significant operational benefits."

INVICTA, Jetaire's pioneering reticulated polyurethane foam technology, offers a maintenance-free design with an industry-leading 10-year warranty. It provides FTFR compliance without requiring modifications to the fuel quantity indicating system (FQIS), resulting in the lowest total cost of ownership solution in the market.

Key benefits of INVICTA include:

Multi-agency approval for Airbus A320, A330, Boeing 737, and 767 aircraft

FAA and EASA validation for all Jetaire's INVICTA STCs

Professional installation by trusted partners worldwide

Compliance with 14 CFR 25.981 (a)(c)(d) and applicable airworthiness directives

Industry professionals attending these events are invited to meet with Jetaire representatives to learn more about INVICTA and how it can benefit their operations. To schedule a meeting or for more information, visit www.jetairegroup.com.

About Jetaire Group Fayetteville, Georgia-based Jetaire Group is a leading manufacturer of aviation safety technology, specializing in fuel tank flammability reduction solutions. Its flagship product, INVICTA, is revolutionizing the industry by providing a cost-effective, maintenance-free alternative to nitrogen-generating systems for Airbus and Boeing aircraft. With a global presence in over 50 countries, Jetaire Group continues to set the standard for innovation and reliability in aviation safety.

