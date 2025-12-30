Jetaire Group Secures Landmark Global Approvals with INVICTA the Leading Flammability Reduction Technology for Airbus and Boeing Aircraft

Innovator Earns New Global Approvals Advancing Fuel Tank Safety Worldwide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetaire Group celebrates a pivotal year of global regulatory achievements expanding its leadership in aviation fuel tank safety and ignition mitigation means (IMM) technology. In 2025, Jetaire secured two major international validations of INVICTA, its proprietary, innovative, and trusted alternative to complicated nitrogen-generating ignition mitigation systems for Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) validated Jetaire's Boeing 737 Supplemental Type Certificate (STC), making INVICTA the only approved alternative to nitrogen-generating systems for the platform in the region. The UAE approval carries immediate commercial impact; multiple Boeing aircraft committed for modification. This reflects strong confidence from aircraft owners and managers in Jetaire's design integrity, engineering rigor, and long-term product reliability; the attributes distinguishing Jetaire in a highly regulated safety environment.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approved Jetaire's Airbus A330 STC this week. Adopted by multiple carriers in Latin America, INVICTA has global acceptance and operational flexibility across diverse regulatory and operating environments.

Simplicity, passive reliability, and lifecycle efficiency are the fundamentally different solutions INVICTA provides to fuel tank flammability reduction. Jetaire, the first company to be awarded FAA STC approval for this category of ignition mitigation technology, established the technical foundation which influences the broader market. Jetaire's innovation created a compliance pathway for operators seeking a lighter, lower-maintenance, and highly effective alternative to traditional nitrogen-generating systems.

"Every approval reinforces what operators and regulators already recognize—INVICTA is not an adaptation of legacy technology, it is the original solution," said Michael Williams, Founder and CEO of Jetaire Group. "Our continued success with the FAA, GCAA, and now EASA reflects decades of focused engineering and a relentless commitment to advancing aviation safety."

As regulatory scrutiny and fleet modernization continue worldwide, Jetaire Group delivers the technology that defined the category and continues to set the standard.

