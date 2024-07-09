Jetaire Receives FAA Approval for INVICTA as Flammability Reduction Means for Airbus A330 Series

The latest supplemental type certificate award provides long haul operators with access to the industry leading solution, from the company that pioneered the technology.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetaire Group, a global leader in aviation safety and compliance solutions, is proud to announce that the INVICTA reticulated polyurethane foam technology for aircraft center wing tank flammability compliance is now an approved flammability reduction means (FRM) and ignition mitigation means (IMM) for Airbus A330-200 and 300 series aircraft under FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) ST04590AT.

This significant milestone ensures that all Airbus aircraft affected by the upcoming mandatory compliance to the Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction Rule are now covered by Jetaire STCs. The initial installations for the A330 series are being performed for a top 10 lessor and will ultimately be placed with a Latin America operator later this year.

Michael Williams, CEO of Jetaire Group, stated, "The pursuit and ultimate award of this latest STC for Airbus widebody aircraft reaffirms our commitment to our longstanding commercial relationships and the aviation industry as a whole."

The premier alternative to costly nitrogen-generating systems, INVCTA's latest approval as an FRM and IMM marks a pivotal development for aviation safety, offering enhanced protection against flammability risks in fuel tanks. This achievement underscores Jetaire's dedication to innovation and safety in the aviation sector.

Impact on the Aviation Industry

With this new STC, Jetaire Group, pioneers of RPF utilization for passenger aircraft, continues to lead the way in aviation safety and compliance. The approval not only broadens the scope of Jetaire's offerings but also provides airlines and lessors with a reliable solution to meet stringent safety regulations. This development is expected to have a positive impact on operational safety and regulatory compliance for Airbus A330 operators globally.

Williams commented, "As the mandatory timeline for aircraft modification draws nearer, our team continues to innovate and expand our capabilities to ensure operators and owners have a trusted alternative to nitrogen-generating systems."

Several countries including Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and others are set to adopt mandated compliance based on FAA Airworthiness Directive AD 2019-24-01, requiring the installation of an approved ignition mitigation means solutions by 2026. Jetaire's INVICTA solution provides the lowest total cost of ownership pathway to compliance and is supported by an industry-best warranty.

About Jetaire Group

Jetaire Group, established in 1984, is a full-service avionics and aircraft engineering firm providing high-quality services to clients in the aviation and aerospace industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, we specialize in fuel tank safety, ignition mitigation, and FAR and FTFR certification that comply with FAA, EASA, ANAC, AFAC & TCCA. With offices and dedicated employees worldwide, we have provided over 150 value-added technical and engineering solutions to customers in over 50 countries.

INVICTA™ is the only patented foam-based solution for the requirements of the fuel tank flammability reduction rule. INVICTA™ brings aircraft into compliance with 25.981 and 121.1117 with minimal downtime.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Adam Belusko at +1 404 346 7175 ext. 224 or email at [email protected].

SOURCE Jetaire Group