JetASAP Releases February 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Includes February top travel destinations and airports for private flyers

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. February shows no signs of slowing down as the company received 1,969 quotes sent to flyers through the app. As aircraft have become more available, the company has experienced an increase in quotes for both the light jet and mid jet categories.

JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer

Charter operators' overall hourly rates decreased two percent from January to February to now make an overall 10 percent decrease as expected from peak season travel. The turbo prop and mid jet category remain relatively unchanged with all-in hourly rates of $3,902 and $7,802, respectively. Light jets decreased three percent to $6,330, while heavy jets saw an overall increase of 11 percent to $13,881. The largest decrease was once again super mid jets of 10 percent to $10,855 per billable flight hour. All average hourly rates are based on occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing and include fees and taxes.

South Florida topped the charts as the company's leading travel destination for JetASAP members, specifically, Miami, followed by Palm Beach and Boca Raton for the month. On the flip side, number two's "coolest" destination was ski country, with the most flights arriving Aspen then Bozeman and Sun Valley, equally. Coming in third for another top hotspot destination for private flyers was the very popular Caribbean, with most flights landing in Turks and Caicos with Nassau, Bahamas and Saint Martin following close behind.

FEB 2023 TOP 5:

TOP 5 DEPARTURE AIRPORTS



KVNY ( Van Nuys, CA )

KOPF ( Opa Locka, FL )

KPBI ( Palm Beach, FL )

KTEB ( Teterboro, NJ )

KHOU ( Houston, TX )

TOP 5 ARRIVAL AIRPORTS



KOPF ( Opa Locka, FL )

KASE ( Aspen, CO )

MBPV (Providenciales, Caicos Islands )

KLAS ( Las Vegas, NV )

KSDL ( Scottsdale, AZ )

In addition to flyers receiving live quotes from charter operators, the company also offers a feature in the app that allows aircraft operators to post available trips, including empty legs and one-way flights. These rates on average are 40 percent lower than standard operator quote hourly rates. This average was collected from 7,431 trips that included pricing during the time. If flyers are flexible this is a great way to take advantage of substantial trip discounts.

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. By connecting flyers directly with aircraft operators, members can receive live quotes from operators' sales teams that are ready to book.

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP provides subscribers with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights, commission free. These charter tools include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool; exclusive partner services at discounted rates, such as Charter Flight Support's aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical issue; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and the ability to search and book 2,000+ daily trip deals in their live operator availability feature, which includes empty-legs, one-ways, must-move flights and transient aircraft. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

