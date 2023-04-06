JetASAP Releases Q1 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Includes March top travel destinations and airports for private flyers

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only truly live, commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. Q1 2023 compared to Q4 2022 decreased an overall average of four percent for charter operator billable flight hours. Turbo props saw an increase of one percent to $3,841 per flight hour, with light jets experiencing the largest decrease of 10% percent to an all-in hourly rate of $6,358 during the time. Mid jets decreased by an overall average of four percent to $7,831 an hour and super-mids decreased five percent to $11,036 an hour. Heavy jets decreased by two percent to $13,387 per billable flight hour.

The company's monthly report for direct charter operator hourly rates from February to March 2023 decreased overall two percent. Turbo props had the largest hourly rate decrease of five percent to $3,722 and light jets experienced a two percent decrease to $6,205 per billable flight hour. Mid jets' average hourly rate was $7,863, which was a slight increase of one percent. Super mid jets ended the month at an average hourly rate of $10,777 and heavy jets at $13,741, both decreasing by one percent compared to the prior month. Data was collected for the respective time periods and is based on 9,103 quotes.

Average Hourly Rates for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Category Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Turbo Props $3,821 $3,847 Light Jets $6,972 $6,358 Mid Jets $8,154 $7,831 Super Mid Jets $11,556 $11,036 Heavy Jets $13,612 $13,387





Category FEB 2023 MAR 2023 Turbo Props $3,902 $3,722 Light Jets $6,330 $6,205 Mid Jets $7,802 $7,863 Super Mid Jets $10,855 $10,777 Heavy Jets $13,881 $13,741

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

JetASAP members' number one vacation destination for Spring Break month took them to the Caribbean, landing primarily in Turks and Caicos, followed by Nassau and The Abacos. South Florida was the second most popular pick to the beaches of Miami and Palm Beach. The third-place hotspot for private flyers was California, from Los Angeles to the Bay Area and wine country.

March Top 5 Departure Airports

1. KTEB (Teterboro, NJ)

2. KOPF (Miami, FL)

3. KVNY (Van Nuys, CA)

4. KSDL (Scottsdale, AZ)

5. KHOU (Houston, TX)

March Top 5 Arrival Airports

1. KOPF (Miami, FL)

2. KVNY (Van Nuys, CA)

3. KPBI (Palm Beach, FL)

4. KLAS (Las Vegas, NV)

5. MBPV (Providenciales, Caicos Island)

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

