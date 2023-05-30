Jetcraft Partners With Bluetail to Streamline Aircraft Transactions

Jetcraft is the first business aviation specialist to help purchasers protect their customers' aircraft value by digitally scanning and storing valuable logbooks and records through Bluetail's advanced cloud-based platform.

PHOENIX, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, has announced that Jetcraft is now including its cloud-based aircraft platform and services as part of each owned inventory aircraft sale the business completes.

Bluetail is offering our innovative cloud-based aircraft records platform to business aviation brokers and dealers. Qualified aircraft brokers and dealers can enroll aircraft into the Bluetail platform during the time that the aircraft is listed for sale This 2014 Gulfstream G450 sn 4295 is available for sale exclusively through Jetcraft. This 14-passenger aircraft with forward galley is equipped with Gulfstream’s “Elite” Interior Package. The Engines & APU are enrolled on programs while it had its 96 month inspection completed in March 2022. It is currently underway with a “Premium” Level Pre-Purchase Inspection at Jet Aviation – GVA.

"As we've all seen in the past 18 months, there's been unprecedented activity in the business jet market," stated Stuart Illian, COO of Bluetail. "That demand and the narrowing availability of quality pre-owned aircraft has pushed selling prices to their highest levels. By offering Bluetail, Jetcraft is taking a proactive step in helping its customers protect the value of their aircraft."

As the industry's leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, advanced capabilities like Bluetail's MACH Search for aircraft records review have enabled the company to take major leaps forward in bringing the most FAA form recognition and machine-learning capabilities to business and private aviation.

"In today's highly active and complex business jet market, the accuracy and completeness of logbooks and records have become more important than ever," explained Jetcraft's Director of Maintenance, Joe Fesi. "We're confident that Bluetail's portfolio of cloud-based services will not only make it easier for prospective purchasers to review aircraft records but also for owners to maintain their digital records, creating added value when they decide to sell."

"Many of these buyers are new to business jet ownership, and they don't want the added hassles of having to securely store logs in fireproof vaults," Illian said. "Having their aircraft's valuable records stored in the cloud will eliminate any worries about the possibility of losing logbooks and devaluing the aircraft."

About Jetcraft

More than brokers, Jetcraft is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivaled local knowledge. The company's market-leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions, and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For 60 years, Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 80+ dedicated aviation specialists across 25+ offices deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions, and trading at the speed of life. Learn more at: www.jetcraft.com

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero

