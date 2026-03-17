JETNET Announces the Next Evolution of JETNET iQ: Timely, Data-Driven Insight for Business Aviation

UTICA, N.Y., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETNET today announced the next chapter of JETNET iQ, reaffirming its long-term commitment to delivering trusted, timely, data-driven insight to the global business aviation community.

For more than a decade, JETNET iQ has been a recognized source of market perspective for aviation professionals. As the industry continues to evolve at an accelerating pace, JETNET is reimagining iQ to meet the needs of a market increasingly seeking timely, comprehensive, and actionable intelligence—rooted in the full depth and breadth of JETNET's aviation data intelligence.

This evolution reflects JETNET's core strength: gathering, normalizing, validating, and analyzing the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of aviation data. "Business aviation professionals are increasingly seeking data-driven insights aligned with real-world developments as they unfold," said Derek Swaim, Chief Executive Officer of JETNET. "The next generation of JETNET iQ is designed to deliver exactly that."

A New Model for Market Insight

Moving forward, JETNET iQ will shift from a periodic reporting model to an ongoing, multi-format intelligence program. Rather than packaging its insights primarily through standalone quarterly or annual reports, JETNET will increasingly deliver analysis through a regular cadence of articles, webinars, digital briefings, live presentations, and other targeted activations. This modular approach allows JETNET iQ to surface the most relevant elements of its analysis in formats that are timely, accessible, and aligned with how the market engages with information today.

JETNET will engage customers and partners throughout the year across more than 20 industry events and tradeshows, integrating iQ insights directly into the industry's most relevant conversations and moments. This approach creates a consistent cadence of market engagement while giving JETNET iQ the flexibility to highlight the topics and trends that matter most in real time.

JETNET Announces the Next Evolution of JETNET iQ: Timely, Data-Driven Insight for Business Aviation

Supporting a Healthy, Evolving Industry Ecosystem

JETNET also recognizes the important role Rolland Vincent Associates (RVA) has long played in the business aviation industry through its survey-driven research and operator sentiment analysis.

"RVA has built a strong reputation for capturing the voice of business aviation operators and translating that sentiment into meaningful market perspective," said Josh Baird, President and Chief Operating Officer of JETNET. "We're excited to see RVA continue that work and advance their survey-based insights."

As JETNET iQ evolves around deep, continuous data intelligence, RVA's focus on survey-led insight represents a complementary approach to understanding the market.

Looking Ahead

The evolution of JETNET iQ underscores JETNET's commitment to equipping aviation professionals with the insight they need to navigate a changing market with confidence. With intelligence that is both comprehensive and current, the program is not only expanding its value as a decision-making resource, but also reinforcing JETNET's role as a thought leader shaping the future of aviation market intelligence.

"This is just the beginning," added Richard Koe, Managing Director of WINGX, a JETNET Company. "We look forward to sharing more exciting developments as JETNET iQ continues to grow and evolve."

About JETNET

As a leading provider of market research and data for the global aviation market, JETNET delivers comprehensive and reliable insights to customers worldwide. JETNET is the ultimate source of fixed wing and helicopter fleet information, including transaction data, market intelligence, flight data and analytics, and industry forecasts. Headquartered in Utica, NY, JETNET offers comprehensive, user-friendly aircraft and flight data via APIs and real-time web applications.

For Inquiries:

JETNET Marketing

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SOURCE JETNET LLC