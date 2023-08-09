Jetour Kicks Off Brand Event and Product Launch at the Pyramids, Travel+ Strategy Goes Global

CAIRO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A defining moment in the history of JETOUR has been welcomed at the Great Pyramid of Giza – one of the seven ancient wonders of the world - which hosted a brand renewal and product launch event, further promoting JETOUR's "Travel+" brand strategy to the globe.

Themed "Travel Together", the event saw the participation of over 500 guests, including the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, the Embassy of Egypt in China, the Egyptian Automotive Industry Association, Xinhua News Agency, and nearly 80 media and Internet celebrities. The event, live-streamed on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms, allowed JETOUR fans to witness this important milestone together, further strengthening the JETOUR "Travel +" brand concept on a global scale.

Focusing on the global "Travel +" market segment, JETOUR has been developing consumers' car demands through design, research and development, manufacturing, marketing, and more. Through co-creating with users, JETOUR can fully meet their diverse range of travel needs.

Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR Auto, said that the Great Pyramid is a world-famous travel mecca, so the launch of JETOUR's new car here is a milestone, which is an important embodiment of JETOUR's "Travel +" brand strategy going global. He added that in the future, JETOUR will continue to focus on the "Travel +" strategy, allowing global users to experience a different travel culture and recognize that a JETOUR car is not only a vehicle but also the carrier of their beautiful travel life.

At present, JETOUR has established over 400 sales and service networks in more than 40 countries and regions, including the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It has gained the recognition of 760,000 users and 27 million followers across the world in 58 months, ranking first in the SUV market segment in multiple countries including Angola, Uruguay, and Colombia, scoring a double win in both sales and reputation.

Chen Jiacai, Assistant General Manager of JETOUR AUTO and General Manager of JETOUR International Marketing Company, said that the three flagship models that have debuted in Egypt, namely X70Plus, X90Plus, and Dashing, are positioned as medium-to-large SUVs in the family travel series and the trendy travel series. He added that partnering with KG will enable JETOUR to continue to establish its presence as a benchmark in Egypt's SUV market segment. Chen said that JETOUR will surpass 10 percent market share of the overall Egyptian market by 2027.

According to the company, the newly-launched models are flagship vehicles in the international market of JETOUR, leading in SUV market sales in several countries. X70Plus is a brand-new, stylish 7-seater SUV, with a class-leading wide car and a variety of intelligent technology configurations. Equipped with a 1.5T+6DCT classic powertrain, it can fully meet the travel demands of users. X90Plus belongs to the medium and large SUV class, with luxury quality on par with first-class cabins, 4.85-meter body size, and B-class large space. It is equipped with a super-efficient 1.6T + DCT powertrain and a 12.3-inch central control screen, displaying superior qualities in technology and luxury. DASHING, positioned as a high-tech and fashionable urban 5-seater SUV, has a dynamic and smooth shape design. The wheelbase measures 2.72 meters, making it the king of the A-class SUV in terms of wheelbase. A 1.5T+DCT dynamic system also makes it economical and durable.

In the future, JETOUR will continue to pursue its "Travel +" strategy. Integrating its strategy with the user demand for travel vehicles, JETOUR will launch a T series hard-core SUV and P series pickup truck while accelerating its business positioning in the new energy segment. Establishing a diversified layout in products, services, and ecology will enable JETOUR to further satisfy the demands of different international regions, and further its commitment to becoming a "Travel +" leader in the automobile market.

