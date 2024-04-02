JETSET Pilates Set to Open Three Locations in New York

Pilates Franchise Gains Steady Momentum with 3 New Development Deals

Signed in the Big Apple

MIAMI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise that combines curated music and fitness for the ultimate revitalizing experience – has announced the development of three new studios in New York. Currently, JETSET is focused on opening 10+ locations in NYC and will later target Long Island, Jersey City, and more for expansion.

JETSET has signed a deal in Soho, which is expected to open towards the end of the summer. A location in Brooklyn is poised to follow suit, with multi-unit and single unit deals already established in both areas.

JETSET Pilates

"We can't wait to introduce JETSET Modern Pilates Reformer studios to the world of influencers and trendsetters within the New York area," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder of JETSET Pilates. "I believe that JETSET's non-conventional approach to Pilates will blend well in a city that is renowned for its innovation in music, art and other trends."

Outside of Florida, JETSET is on a roll toward international expansion. The brand has signed various development deals throughout Texas, North Carolina, New York, Georgia, and Australia. JETSET Pilates has recently unveiled plans for its first Texas studio in McKinney. Now, the brand is set to debut its first New York studio in SoHo, introducing its acclaimed Modern Reformer Pilates workouts to new states.

"JETSET Modern Pilates offers strategic advantages, including instant credibility within the global fitness industry. In addition, we are dedicated to cultivating a robust franchise community, grounded in trust and enriched by comprehensive support and training, to ensure our partners excel in delivering Pilates experiences," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Our appeal to diverse demographics, along with our competitive edge in a bustling market, makes New York the perfect destination for opening our next set of locations."

Founded in 2010, JETSET Pilates uses personalized Reformer Pilates equipment, and the 50-minute workouts are guided by JETSET curated playlists. Clients can connect their minds and bodies, guaranteeing a full-body workout. Classes are intimate, with 12 to 16 Reformers per class.

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction and established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET is seeking passionate and driven professionals with a desire to share their personalized workout experience with markets across the country.

To learn more about JETSET Pilates or if interested in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Australia, with over 30 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

Contact: Raylin Taylor, Franchise Elevator PR, (847)-945-1300 ext. 251; [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates