JETSET Pilates Ramps up Expansion in Home Market of Florida

Pilates Franchise Gains Steady Momentum with Over Sixteen Development Deals in Sunshine State

MIAMI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates – the Miami-based, modern Reformer Pilates franchise, combining curated music and fitness for the ultimate revitalizing experience – is rapidly expanding in its home state of Florida. With eight studios open and twelve studios in development across Tampa, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Doral, Coral Gables, North Miami, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest and Aventura, JETSET Pilates is one of the most attractive boutique fitness franchises.

JETSET Pilates

JETSET has also announced the opening of its two-story Miami flagship studio, located at Mr. C Residences – a luxury, high-end development known for its selective curation of tenants. The studio will be open to clients in early summer of 2024. Mr. C is a sister company to Cipriani, an international hospitality brand with restaurants, lounges, hotels and residences across the globe.

"Our rapid expansion in Florida perfectly highlights the high demand for our workout method," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder of JETSET Pilates. "Having our flagship located at Mr. C not only elevates the JETSET Pilates brand nationally, but also enhances our reputation internationally, as Mr. C is a sister company of Cipriani, an internationally renowned high-scale brand."

Outside of Florida, JETSET is on a roll towards international expansion. The brand has signed a variety of development deals throughout Texas, North Carolina, New York, Georgia, and Australia. Most recently, JETSET Pilates announced its first Texas studio will be located in McKinney, and its first New York studio in SoHo, bringing its Reformer Pilates workouts to new states.

"JETSET is dedicated to cultivating a robust franchise community, grounded in trust and enriched by comprehensive support and training, to ensure our partners excel in delivering Pilates experiences," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Each and every JETSET instructor is trained to create personal connections with clients, so everyone can reach their personal goals."

Founded in 2010, JETSET Pilates uses personalized Reformer Pilates equipment, and the 50-minute workouts are guided by JETSET curated playlists. Clients can connect their minds and bodies, guaranteeing a full-body workout. Classes are intimate, with 12 to 16 Reformers per class.

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has rapidly gained traction and established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET is seeking passionate and driven professionals with a desire to share their personalized work out experience with markets across the country.

To learn more about JETSET Pilates, or for interest in the opportunity to own a franchise in your community, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Australia with over 29 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness-franchise sector. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

